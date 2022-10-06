Conservative radio show host Dana Loesch is under fire for derogatory comments she made about women who get abortions.

Loesch, who is pro-life, made the comments when she was talking on air about the scandal surrounding Trump-backed Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who was accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in a recent Daily Beast article.

In her diatribe, Loesch referred to Walker’s accuser and other women who get abortions as “skanks."