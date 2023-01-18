Home > Net Worth Source: Getty Images Broadway Star Anika Noni Rose's Net Worth Is Fit for a Princess By Anna Garrison Jan. 18 2023, Updated 4:58 p.m. ET

Real-life Disney princess Anika Noni Rose isn't a stranger to celebrity. The actress was named a Disney Legend in 2011, but she's also known for playing Lorrell Robinson in the Oscar-winning film Dreamgirls, for playing LaVerne "Jukebox" Ganner in the Starz television series Power, and for winning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Caroline, Or Change, in 2004.

If her illustrious career wasn't enough, Anika recently married her long-time partner and former co-star, Jason Dirden. The couple's glamorous wedding has made more than a few fans curious: what is Anika Noni Rose's net worth? Here's what you need to know.

It isn't a surprise that for all of her accolades, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Anika's current net worth is an estimated $3 million. The Princess and the Frog alone made a whopping $271 million at the box office, with Dreamgirls coming in at $155.4 million. Apparently, it pays to be part of musical films!

Here's a little about Anika's early life.

Like many aspiring actors, Anika developed a passion for acting during her time attending high school in Connecticut. Her father, John Rose, was a corporate lawyer. She eventually graduated from Florida A&M University with a bachelor's degree in theatre and later supplemented it with a master's degree in drama from the American Conservatory Theater.

As a young actor, Anika moved to New York without a job but later scored a role in Footloose on Broadway in 2000, where she played Rusty. It wasn't until 2004 that she had her big break on Broadway with Caroline, or Change as Emmie Thibodeaux. In 2010, she starred in For Colored Girls with Phylicia Rashad and Janet Jackson. Later, in 2014, Anika returned to Broadway in a revival of A Raisin in the Sun, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Anika made her film debut in 1999 in a film called King of the Bingo Game and followed up in 2003 in the role of Kayla in From Justin, to Kelly. However, it wasn't until being cast in 2006's Dreamgirls film alongside Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, and Eddie Murphy that she rose to recognition.

In 2009, Anika was cast in the role of Tiana, Disney's first Black princess. She told People magazine at the time, "Not only is [Tiana] the first black princess, she's the first American princess. So, the scope and the significance is larger than people even realize."

In June 2020, Disney announced it was converting their Splash Mountain theme park ride into a ride around The Princess and the Frog, of which Anika voiced her support to Entertainment Weekly. "As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us the Princess and The Frog Mardi Gras celebration we've been waiting for, and I'm here for it!"

Anika has at least 15 stage credits to her name and over 50 combined film and television credits. Stage credits: 2000: Footloose

2001: Carmen Jones, Eli's Comin', Me and Mrs. Jones

2003–2004: Caroline, or Change

2008: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

2011: Company

2013: Hamilton

2014: A Raisin in the Sun

2018: Carmen Jones Notable television credits: 2001: 100 Centre Street

2007: The Starter Wife

2008–2009: The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency

2010–2013: The Good Wife

2012: Elementary

2015–2016: Bates Motel

2016–2017: Power

2017–2018: The Quad

2018: American Masters

2020: Little Fires Everywhere

2021: Maid

2022: Let the Right One In

Anika's notable film credits include: 1999: King of the Bingo Game

2003: From Justin, To Kelly

2006: Dreamgirls

2009: The Princess and the Frog

2010: For Colored Girls

2011: Company

2013: Half of a Yellow Sun

2014: Imperial Dreams

2017: Everything, Everything

2018: Ralph Breaks the Internet

2019: The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

2020: Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

2021: The Outlaw Johnny Black

Who is Anika's husband, Jason Dirden?

In a sweet twist of fate, Anika met her now-husband, Jason Dirden, when they were both performing in A Raisin in the Sun in 2014. The pair began dating, and Jason proposed in 2021. Due to the fact both Jason and Anika are working actors, the duo had to wait on their wedding until they both had a block of time free — which happened to be just two months after the proposal.