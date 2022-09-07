Nate Burleson's Wife Atoya Is a Podcast Host — Married Almost 20 Years
Whether you know Nate Burleson from his NFL years, his time as a TV commentator and anchor, or both, he has been in the public eye for the past two decades. The current CBS This Morning host has something many celebrities only dream of — a happy and long-lasting marriage. Who is Burleson’s wife Atoya?
Burleson, a former NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings, among others, was an anchor at Good Morning Football and now co-hosts CBS This Morning with Gayle King. He has been married since 2003 to his wife Atoya. Burleson told New Jersey Family (NJF) this year, “I trust that woman with everything that I have inside me.”
Atoya Burleson’s net worth is likely in the millions.
Although some sources claim Atoya has just a $200,000 net worth, StarsOffline.com pegs her net worth at $2 million and her husband’s at $50 million. Her nearly 20-year marriage to Burleson means they share their wealth. Burleson’s net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is about $18 million.
Atoya Burleson is a podcast host.
Atoya has her own career in the media industry, as the co-host of the podcast insideLINES. With Tia Avril, the wife of former NFL player Clifford Avril, Atoya discusses a wide range of topics impacting women today. They bring their perspectives on the challenges of being NFL wives while juggling parenting and other responsibilities.
Atoya has an active social media presence, sharing details of her life on Instagram and her own website atoyaburleson.com. In January, she told NJF that the podcast would often focus on women in sports as well as the businesses they were building.
Where do the Burlesons live?
Nate and Atoya Burleson live in New Jersey with their three children. They’re parents to two sons, Nathaniel and Nehemiah, and one daughter, Mia. The couple met while studying at the University of Nevada. He played football and she competed in the hurdles on the track team.
Burleson told NJF that without his wife, “I wouldn’t have accomplished half the things that I did. I’m a blessed man so many times over.”
Atoya says that she is the only true “early bird” of the family and likes to wake up before everyone else. She acknowledged that her schedule is very busy and “some days I am exhausted.”
In terms of raising their kids, Atoya says that she gives them the advice to “Always try your best, speak your truth, pray and stay humble” (NJF). She also models the belief in using “vision boards” with a specific plan of action to accomplish your goals.
As a couple, the Burlesons make date nights a priority. As Atoya says, it’s a chance to “connect and enjoy one another.”
Atoya Burleson also shares plenty of fashion and lifestyle tips.
On her website and social media, Atoya also likes to give her advice on fashion, home decor, fitness, and food. When asked what clothing items women should have in their closets, she recommended items such as workout clothing, heels and a “pencil skirt that can handle any transitional opportunity that arises.”