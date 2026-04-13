Justin Bieber’s Coachella 2026 Payout Is Insanely High — Here's What He Made Justin Bieber is raking in some serious dough from Coachella 2026, a reported seven-figure payout, to be exact. Here's the terms of the deal. By Jennifer Farrington April 13 2026, Published 3:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Coachella 2026 was blessed with a major name among its headliners, Justin Bieber, though we’d expect nothing less, and he may have been responsible for drawing in at least some of the patrons who purchased a ticket. Because Coachella brings together a ton of big names in the music industry, most people attend for the experience and the music as a whole.

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But with Justin being as big as he is, and limiting his performances over the last few years, it’s not far-fetched to assume he helped get at least some people who were on the fence about fully committing. Of course, it wasn’t a cheap booking to get Justin to perform at Coachella 2026, where he’s serving as a headliner for both weekends, April 11 and April 18. In fact, his payout is staggering. Here’s how much he’s making from the annual event.

How much did Justin Bieber get paid for Coachella 2026?

The Biebs is raking in some serious dough from Coachella 2026, a seven-figure payout, to be exact, according to Rolling Stone. An insider offered even more insight, suggesting Justin is collecting around $5 million per weekend, which would put his earnings at around $10 million. $10 million for two weekends of performing? It doesn’t seem like it can get any better than that.

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Well, in Justin’s case, it actually can. Because, according to Rolling Stone, he didn’t use an agent to seal the deal with Coachella’s promoter, Goldenvoice, he worked it out himself. That means instead of an agent helping with the logistics and negotiating terms (and taking a commission), Justin gets to keep more of the profits he earns. “It’s a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it’s something he built entirely on his own,” a source told the outlet.

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And speaking of his performance, he apparently has “something to prove,” a source told Page Six. They added, “Coachella will be a real indicator of how he moves forward,” noting that “there’s a lot riding on this, no doubt.” What makes it even more exciting for Justin, aside from handling business on his own, is that the same source said, “Clearly, this is the launch for a potential comeback tour. This is not a one-and-done situation.”

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Maybe that’s why Justin gave a nod to some of his older music during the performance, playing songs like “Baby.” It could be his way of giving fans a look into his past as a performer while also welcoming them into what he has to offer next. Now that we’ve cleared the air on Justin’s Coachella earnings, there’s another money matter that needs to be addressed.

Was SZA paid to be Justin Bieber’s Coachella 2026 backup?