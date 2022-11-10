'The Crown' Has Fans Convinced That Charles Wanted Queen Elizabeth to Abdicate

Fans of The Crown were likely shocked when they were checking out Season 5 and saw Charles do something really surprising: inquire about the queen abdicating.

On the show, Charles decides to have a meeting with the nation's new Prime Minister John Major. There, he discusses a poll in the Sunday Times that asks readers if they think that Queen Elizabeth II should abdicate or not. While bringing it up, Charles makes it pretty clear that he thinks she should abdicate and pass the role on to him.