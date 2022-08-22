Would Student Loan Forgiveness Increase Inflation? All the Facts

While partial student loan forgiveness may be less taxing on interest rates, now may not be the best time to do it. With the current inflation rate being about 8.50 percent, it’s the highest it has been in 40 years. Implementing a forgiveness bill after this month’s loan forbearance deadline would likely increase that rate to even higher historical levels. It may be best to wait for inflation to subside and go back down to normal or low levels, and then introduce such a bill.