Popular musician and co-founder of the iconic band U2, Larry Mullen Jr. is best known for his skills on the drums as well as the songs he writes, and has an estimated net worth of $350 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. As the band's albums gained popularity worldwide, Mullen Jr. managed to win as many as 20 Grammy Awards with other members. U2 has mesmerized listeners by collaborating with artists including Nanci Griffith, B.B. King, Daniel Lanois, Robbie Robertson, Paul Brady, and Emmylou Harris. Apart from music, Mullen Jr. has also been seen in movies such as "Man On the Train", "A Thousand Times Good Night" and "Entropy."

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 08: (L-R) The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr.,Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 perform at the Gocheok Sky Dome on December 08, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.|Getty Images| Photo by Chung Sung-Jun

A major chunk of Mullen Jr.'s income comes from his contribution to the music and entertainment industry. He started by learning piano at the age of eight and then switched to drumming. The inspiration behind the formation of U2 was the deep loss and hurt that Mullen Jr. went through after his mother died in a car accident. In 1968, he created U2 along with Paul "Bono" Hewson, Adam Clayton, and David "The Edge" Evans. Gradually by the 80s, the band was recognized globally for its performances and trippy albums. The band witnessed major success with the album "The Joshua Tree" which turned out to be a major hit on all the music charts in 1987.

DULUTH, GA - MAY 28: Larry Mullen, Jr. of U2 performs during the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE TOUR at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, GA|Getty Images|Photo by Chris McKay

Mullen being a part of U2 was also engaged in other projects where he co-wrote "Put 'Em Under Pressure", the Irish National Football team's song for the 1990 FIFA World Cup. He also collaborated with Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, and Adam Clayton to perform at Hillary Clinton's inauguration ball. He played drums for other artists apart from U2 and was also the guest performer in "Paranormal" which was an Alice Cooper album released in 2017.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Bono and Larry Mullen Jr. of the band U2 sit with David Guetta during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England.|Getty Images|Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Larry Mullen Jr. has never been married, but he found love with partner Ann Acheson, with whom he has been living for the past 40 years. Larry has three kids with Ann named Aaron, Ezra, and Ava. The couple met during their first year at the Mount Temple Comprehensive School. Mullen Jr.'s first cousin is Conor Mullen who is also an established Irish actor. After the success of the U2, Mullen attached Jr. to his name to avoid confusion with his father. He also has opulent houses near Bono and the Edge in Southern France.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - JANUARY 11: Director Mary McGuckian, Kate O'Toole, Larry Mullen Jr. and Ann Acheson attend a screening of 'Man on the Train' on January 11, 2013 in Dublin, Ireland.|Getty Images|Photo by Phillip Massey/WireImage

ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards 1996: Most Performed Songs from Motion Pictures Batman Forever for "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me".

Golden Globe, USA 2014: Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "Ordinary Love"

Grammy Award 2002: Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for "Elevation"

Grammy Award 2002: Record of the Year for "Record of the Year"

Grammy Award 2002: Best Rock Album for "All That You Can't Leave Behind"

Grammy Award 2006: Song of the Year for "Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own"

Grammy Award 2006: Best Rock Album for "How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb"

World Soundtrack Awards 2003: Best Original Song Written for a Film for "Gangs of New York"

BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: The members of the band U2, (L-R) Adam Clayton, Bono, The Edge and Larry Mullen junior, pose with their award during Kryolan at the Bambi Awards 2014 on November 13, 2014 in Berlin, Germany.|Getty Images|Photo by Luca Teuchmann

What is Larry Mullen Jr.'s real name?

Laurence Joseph Mullen Jr. was born in Dublin on 31st October 1961.

How many awards has Larry Mullen Jr. won?

Larry Mullen Jr. has won 27 awards and secured 66 nominations.

Is Larry Mullen Jr. married?

No. He has never been married but lives with Ann Acheson and has three children.

