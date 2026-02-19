ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Consumers of The Rock's energy drink could claim up to $150 — but there's a catch

ZOA Energy agreed to settle a case alleging it misled customers with its zero preservatives claim
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A general view of an advertisement for ZOA Energy Drink with Dwayne Johnson on a scoreboard (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Scott Taetsch/UFL)
A general view of an advertisement for ZOA Energy Drink with Dwayne Johnson on a scoreboard (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Scott Taetsch/UFL)

Getting refunds for recalled products isn't something new for most Americans, but getting a payout without returning anything is rare. Energy drink lovers could be up for a $150 payout as the company ZOA, co-founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has agreed to a $3 million settlement in a class action lawsuit. The energy drink maker is set to settle the case that alleges ZOA Energy LLC used misleading marketing by claiming it had zero preservatives. While the company has not admitted to any wrongdoing, as per the settlement, it has agreed to pay a lump sum, and anyone who bought the drink in the past few years could be eligible to claim a share. 

A view of ZOA Energy Drinks during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYCWFF)
A view of ZOA Energy Drinks during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

The class action lawsuit was filed in 2023 over misleading advertisements for ZOA Energy drinks, alleging that the claims of "0 preservatives" on the labels were false as the products contain a significant amount of citric acid and ascorbic acid, which the plaintiff claimed function as chemical preservatives. As per the settlement website, the brand co-owned by the famous wrestler and actor denied all allegations and stated that its "labeling and marketing are truthful, accurate, and compliant with applicable law." The court did not rule on the merits of the claim in the case, Gershzon v. ZOA Energy, LLC, as both parties agreed to settle the matter outside, to avoid the cost and risk of continued litigation, according to the website.

The famous brand, ZOA, distributed the drinks with the label “Zero Preservatives” between March 1, 2021, and November 21 2025. Thus, any customers living in the United States who purchased the drink with the allegedly misleading label during this period are automatically eligible for a payout of up to $150. Under the terms of the settlement, such customers are entitled to claim $1 per unit if they bought the drink for personal use and not for resale purposes. The maximum claim can be of $150 per household, with one claim per household. 

Representative image of a person filing paperwork (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by fizkes)
Representative image of a person filing paperwork (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by fizkes)

The claims can be submitted online or via a downloaded PDF, which must be mailed to "Gershzon v. Zoa Energy LLC, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391, as per the New York Post. For online claims, class members need to provide their information, which can be requested on the settlement website. For those who don't have proof of purchase, the maximum claim per household is $10. 

Representative image of a man shopping for energy drinks (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by SolSock)
Representative image of a man shopping for energy drinks (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by SolSock)

Class members looking to get a share must act quickly, as the claims need to be submitted by Friday, February 20. Customers can also opt out of the settlement by not filing a claim or objecting to the settlement. The final hearing for the settlement is scheduled to take place on March 26. “The proposed relief offered to Class Members will be provided only if the Court gives final approval to the Settlement and, if there are any appeals, after the appeals are resolved in favor of the Settlement,” the website added.

More on Market Realist:

Are you an Android user? You could be eligible for settlement money from Google

Health insurance company to pay $10.5 million settlement — see if you are eligible

You can now claim up to $7,500 from AT&T's $177 million settlement — key details revealed

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps for breath after finding out the value of her Rolex watch
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps for breath after finding out the value of her Rolex watch
The guest admitted that she will be "very careful" with the watch once she got home.
3 hours ago
Wealthy Americans are quietly investing millions in one country to escape Trump's policies
NEWS
Wealthy Americans are quietly investing millions in one country to escape Trump's policies
New Zealand eased restrictions for its golden visa and Americans are dominating the applications
6 hours ago
Consumers of The Rock's energy drink could claim up to $150 — but there's a catch
NEWS
Consumers of The Rock's energy drink could claim up to $150 — but there's a catch
ZOA Energy agreed to settle a case alleging it misled customers with its zero preservatives claim
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks players for their wild answers about pulling hair
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks players for their wild answers about pulling hair
Despite being bald, Harvey knew some of the answers didn't make sense.
9 hours ago
Andrew Yang predicts millions of Americans could lose their jobs sooner than they think
NEWS
Andrew Yang predicts millions of Americans could lose their jobs sooner than they think
Yang claims if one company cuts workers, it will turn into a competition which will be devastating.
1 day ago
Trump takes credit for 'great financial numbers' — blames Democrats for partial government shutdown
NEWS
Trump takes credit for 'great financial numbers' — blames Democrats for partial government shutdown
The President called it a "Democrat Shutdown" blaming his political opponents for stalling talks.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant’s bizarre answer about souvenir
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant’s bizarre answer about souvenir
After learning about the item, Harvey politely requested everyone to never gift him that.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stops everything for a surprise 'wellness check' on a player
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stops everything for a surprise 'wellness check' on a player
After spotting a contestant in an all white family, Harvey had to make sure he was doing okay.
1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey looked clueless after hearing contestant's 'OB-GYN' answer
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey looked clueless after hearing contestant's 'OB-GYN' answer
Harvey first got embarrassed and then fired back with a roast.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy!' contestant stuns viewers by manifesting her win in incredible TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' contestant stuns viewers by manifesting her win in incredible TV moment
The contestant, Alison Betts hedged a massive bet on her opponents getting the answer wrong.
3 days ago
Chinese cars might be in American dealerships sooner than you think — it's both good and bad news
NEWS
Chinese cars might be in American dealerships sooner than you think — it's both good and bad news
While customers may benefit, U.S. automakers could suffer due to the cut-throat pricing competition.
3 days ago
Americans who live alone are paying $10,000 extra — and most of them don't even realize it
NEWS
Americans who live alone are paying $10,000 extra — and most of them don't even realize it
According to data from Zillow, couples can save over $20,000 by sharing the burden
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant over his bizarre answer about couples
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant over his bizarre answer about couples
The player who annoyed the host was quickly put in his place with a roast.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hugs player after his incredible answer: 'I almost cried'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hugs player after his incredible answer: 'I almost cried'
Harvey, a music lover was taken on a ride by the contestants.
3 days ago
Trump’s tariffs on Canada faces its biggest setback as US House Republicans defy the President
NEWS
Trump’s tariffs on Canada faces its biggest setback as US House Republicans defy the President
Trump warned Canada could face a 100% tariff if it signs a trade agreement with China.
6 days ago
RFK Jr. says Trump admires business people more than anybody: 'It's a joy to work for him'
NEWS
RFK Jr. says Trump admires business people more than anybody: 'It's a joy to work for him'
The Secretary of Health and Human Services loves the President for giving him creative liberty.
7 days ago
Bank of America CEO says weak December sales aren't relevant as 'we are now in mid-February'
NEWS
Bank of America CEO says weak December sales aren't relevant as 'we are now in mid-February'
CEO Brian Moynihan negated the concerns of a K-shaped economy, claiming January spending is up.
7 days ago
US Secretary of Commerce praises Trump for 'powering the greatest growth' in US history
NEWS
US Secretary of Commerce praises Trump for 'powering the greatest growth' in US history
Howard Lutnick claimed the U.S. GDP could grow by 6% in the first quarter, thanks to the tariffs.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to keep his balance after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to keep his balance after hearing a wild answer
When Harvey heard how much KC was willing to spend on his anniversary dinner, he was shocked.
7 days ago
The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?
NEWS
The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?
The December retail report and the bond market have undermined expectations of strong growth.
Feb 11, 2026