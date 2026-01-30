Are you an Android user? You could be eligible for settlement money from Google

The tech giant was accused of collecting users' cellular data in an illegal and unethical manner.

Android users could get some extra cash soon, thanks to a settlement reached by Google recently. The tech giant faced a class action lawsuit in which plaintiffs claimed that it used the Android operating system to collect users’ cellular data illegally. Data privacy is a huge deal in today’s world, and such allegations against a company like Google are truly concerning for millions. However, some of them could end up benefiting from it in the short term.

While Google has denied any wrongdoing, it has agreed to the settlement amount of $135 million to resolve the allegations, as per a report in The US Sun. The exact amount of money that affected users will get is still unclear, as is the process to claim it. While the company has agreed to the settlement, it is still in its preliminary stages and will require the approval of a judge. Google will also be required to make certain changes.

It has to change the terms of service for Google Play, and the setup screens for new Android mobile devices must be changed to disclose data collection practices up front and obtain consent for the same, as per the report. “We are pleased to resolve this case, which mischaracterized standard industry practices that keep Android safe,” said Jose Castaneda, a spokesperson for Google. He also said that the company was working on a few other details as well.

This included providing additional disclosures to give people more information about how its services work. These updates will definitely make Google a lot more transparent, which it should have been for several years now. The tech giant is involved in several lawsuits, one of which is so serious that it can be considered as prying or meddling as well. It turns out that a different lawsuit was filed against them for the same.

The company had agreed to pay $68 million in that case to affected customers. The assistant turns on when one says, “Hey Google,” or “OK Google.” The lawsuit accused Google of illegally recording personal conversations to send them targeted ads, even though it might have misheard their prompts.

There is a much clearer path to get compensated with this settlement money. Customers eligible for a payout from the settlement include those who bought Google Devices or had false acceptances using Google Assistant since May 18, 2016. In this case as well, the tech giant did not admit to any wrongdoing but agreed to pay the settlement money in order to arrive at an out-of-court resolution for the allegations and the lawsuit.

