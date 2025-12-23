ECONOMY & WORK
New survey reveals the whopping amount Americans plan to spend for their fitness in 2026

Gyms are predicted to be popular in 2026 despite the advent of at-home fitness and virtual exercises, according to 86% of Americans surveyed.
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
People at the gym (Cover image source: Getty Images | Kevin Voigt)
People at the gym (Cover image source: Getty Images | Kevin Voigt)

New Year's fitness resolutions are not uncommon, even though a lot of people who make them lose motivation within months. But, according to a new survey, Americans are making fitness their top priority when creating their financial budgets. The Health & Fitness Association (HFA) estimated that they will spend around $60 billion in 2026 on health and fitness goals, averaging $61 per month or about $733 annually. The survey also indicated that Americans will prioritize gym memberships over dining out and travel experiences.

Image Source: Thomas Barwick/ Getty Images
People at the gym (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Thomas Barwick) 

Gyms are predicted to be popular in 2026 despite the advent of at-home fitness and virtual exercises, according to 86% of respondents. On the other hand, 61% respondents claimed that having access to gyms and health clubs will be essential for achieving their wellness objectives. According to Kantar research of 2,000 adults, spending on fitness remains a top priority; however, 23% of participants are ready to slash their fitness costs and spend more on dining out (44%), traveling (36%), and entertaining (29%). 

Everyone has a new year resolution to be fit the next year and some people actually pursue that|Pexels|Photo by The Lazy Artist Gallery
A lady at the gym (Image Source: Pexels|Photo by The Lazy Artist Gallery)

“Americans are not just setting fitness goals; they are budgeting for them,” HFA president and CEO Liz Clark stated. “This research shows that people increasingly see exercise as an essential investment in their long-term health,” she added. “Even in a challenging economic environment, Americans are prioritizing physical activity as a proactive form of preventive healthcare.” Approximately 82 million Americans, or more than half (54%) of the respondents, placed a higher priority on fitness and wellness than other resolutions, such as financial and financial goals (49%), nutrition and diet goals (40%), and friendships and family ties (37%).

Image Source: Pexels|Photo by William Choquette
Person at the gym (Image Source: Pexels|Photo by William Choquette)

Athletech News reported that almost half of Gen Z consider exercise to be their top discretionary expense, indicating that Americans are increasingly becoming health-conscious. Building muscle (50%), increasing mobility and posture (48%), and boosting mental health (46%) are becoming important fitness objectives among the younger generation. Regular physical activity is essential for preventive healthcare, according to an overwhelming 89% of surveyed Americans.

Image Source: Photo by Pixabay | Pexles
Gym training session (Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Pixabay)

Bank of America analyst Alex Perry highlighted that Gen Z and millennials are increasingly prioritizing fitness and healthy living, spending significantly more than baby boomers. Gen Z spends 2.8 times and millennials three times more on fitness-related activities. This shift included a focus on healthy eating and reduced alcohol consumption, with spending on non-alcoholic beverages increasing. Perry indicated fitness trends are likely resilient during economic downturns, citing historical data where fitness-related businesses maintained stability in previous recessions. The Lifetime Group, as a prominent wellness company, has adapted to these trends by incorporating activities like pickleball and cold exposure therapy into its offerings, enhancing member experiences. Social media, particularly TikTok, plays a crucial role in influencing these health trends, with increased engagement driving consumer interest. 

