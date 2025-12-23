New survey reveals the whopping amount Americans plan to spend for their fitness in 2026
New Year's fitness resolutions are not uncommon, even though a lot of people who make them lose motivation within months. But, according to a new survey, Americans are making fitness their top priority when creating their financial budgets. The Health & Fitness Association (HFA) estimated that they will spend around $60 billion in 2026 on health and fitness goals, averaging $61 per month or about $733 annually. The survey also indicated that Americans will prioritize gym memberships over dining out and travel experiences.
Gyms are predicted to be popular in 2026 despite the advent of at-home fitness and virtual exercises, according to 86% of respondents. On the other hand, 61% respondents claimed that having access to gyms and health clubs will be essential for achieving their wellness objectives. According to Kantar research of 2,000 adults, spending on fitness remains a top priority; however, 23% of participants are ready to slash their fitness costs and spend more on dining out (44%), traveling (36%), and entertaining (29%).
“Americans are not just setting fitness goals; they are budgeting for them,” HFA president and CEO Liz Clark stated. “This research shows that people increasingly see exercise as an essential investment in their long-term health,” she added. “Even in a challenging economic environment, Americans are prioritizing physical activity as a proactive form of preventive healthcare.” Approximately 82 million Americans, or more than half (54%) of the respondents, placed a higher priority on fitness and wellness than other resolutions, such as financial and financial goals (49%), nutrition and diet goals (40%), and friendships and family ties (37%).
Athletech News reported that almost half of Gen Z consider exercise to be their top discretionary expense, indicating that Americans are increasingly becoming health-conscious. Building muscle (50%), increasing mobility and posture (48%), and boosting mental health (46%) are becoming important fitness objectives among the younger generation. Regular physical activity is essential for preventive healthcare, according to an overwhelming 89% of surveyed Americans.
Bank of America analyst Alex Perry highlighted that Gen Z and millennials are increasingly prioritizing fitness and healthy living, spending significantly more than baby boomers. Gen Z spends 2.8 times and millennials three times more on fitness-related activities. This shift included a focus on healthy eating and reduced alcohol consumption, with spending on non-alcoholic beverages increasing. Perry indicated fitness trends are likely resilient during economic downturns, citing historical data where fitness-related businesses maintained stability in previous recessions. The Lifetime Group, as a prominent wellness company, has adapted to these trends by incorporating activities like pickleball and cold exposure therapy into its offerings, enhancing member experiences. Social media, particularly TikTok, plays a crucial role in influencing these health trends, with increased engagement driving consumer interest.
