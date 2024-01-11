Name Emily Jean Stone Net Worth $20 Million Sources of income Acting, Brand Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth November 6, 1988 Age 35 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Model

Also Read: Meet the Couple That Quit Jobs to Start a Campground Business; Here's how the Move Paid off

Emma Stone, born Emily Jean Stone on November 6, 1988, in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a renowned American actress with a net worth of $40 million as of Jan 2024, per Celebrity Net Worth. Stone rose to fame with her breakout role in the 2010 teen comedy film "Easy A" and has since become one of Hollywood's leading actresses. On January 7, 2024, Stone clinched the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Golden Globe award for her role in "Poor Things" with the film itself securing Best Picture in the same category.

Emma Stone poses in the press room during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards | Steve Granitz | Getty Images

Accompanied by her husband Dave McCary and supported by the cast of "Poor Things," Stone's victory was marked by the presence of longtime friends Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence in the audience. The captured reactions of Swift and Lawrence reflected genuine joy, underscoring the camaraderie among these influential figures, per Elle. Jennifer Lawrence, also nominated in the category, injected a humorous note into the evening, playfully mouthing, "If I don't win, I'm leaving," adding a light-hearted touch to the celebration.

“If I don’t win, I’m leaving” - Jennifer Lawrence mouths to the camera during her category at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XP0T1wOMit — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 8, 2024

Also Read: TikToker's Lavish Dinner in Disney World Sparks Debate About Enjoying Indulgences Responsibly

Emma Stone's primary source of income is her successful acting career. She has played significant roles in various blockbuster films, contributing to her substantial net worth. Additionally, Stone has been involved in lucrative endorsement deals and voice-acting projects. Despite her widespread fame, Emma Stone remains a private person and does not have official social media accounts.

Also Read: Cyber-Criminals are Using 'BIN' Attacks for Card Fraud; Here's how to Stay Safe

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend the world premiere of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" | Dave J Hogan | Getty Images

Earnings and movie highlights

Emma Stone's salary varies depending on the projects she takes on. Her initial earnings burgeoned from a string of mid-2000s projects, coinciding with her breakthrough in the hit comedy "Superbad." The late 2000s saw her in a series of successful films such as "The House Bunny" (2008), "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past" (2009), and the highly profitable "Zombieland" (2009), grossing over $102.4 million. 2010 marked Stone's stellar performance in the teen comedy "Easy A," earning her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, BAFTA Rising Star Award nominations, and an MTV Movie Award for Best Comedic Performance. Following this, she contributed to the box office successes of "The Help" (2011), grossing $216.6 million, and "Crazy, Stupid, Love" (2011), grossing $145 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La La Land (@lalaland)

It was in 2016 with the critically acclaimed musical comedy-drama "La La Land" that Emma Stone's financial status soared to new heights. The film, which grossed over $472 million against a $30 million budget, garnered Stone numerous prestigious awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actress. During this time, Stone became the highest-paid actress globally, earning a staggering $26 million (pretax) from "La La Land" alone, according to a Forbes report in August 2017. Furthermore, Stone's involvement in the Marvel universe as Spider-Man's lady love Gwen Stacy in "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012) and its sequel as well as her successful foray into voice acting in the crime video game "Sleeping Dogs" and animated films like "Marmaduke" (2010) and "The Croods" (2013) have contributed significantly to her impressive financial portfolio.

Brand endorsements

While Emma Stone is primarily known for her work in front of the camera, she has also ventured into producing. She served as an executive producer for the Netflix miniseries "Maniac" in 2018, showcasing her commitment to exploring diverse roles within the entertainment industry. Her enduring collaboration with Louis Vuitton, established in 2017, has proven to be a significant source of income. Reports estimate her contract with the renowned fashion house to be between $6 million and $10 million over two years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Apart from her earnings from the entertainment industry, Emma Stone has invested in real estate, further diversifying her portfolio. In 2019 alone, she acquired two homes—one in Malibu and another in Century City, Los Angeles. Stone's real estate portfolio reflects her penchant for luxurious properties on both the East and West Coasts. In Westwood, California, Stone owns a $2.3 million abode while her Malibu residence boasts a ranch-style property valued at $3.25 million which she sold in May 2022 for $4.4 million. Across the country in New York City, Stone possesses a $2.4 million building in the West Village and another condo worth $3.6 million in the Financial District. Adding to her impressive collection, Stone also acquired a four-bedroom traditional-style building in Austin, Texas, with a price tag of $4 million.

Beyond her professional achievements, Emma Stone's personal life has been under the scrutiny of the media. She reportedly dated "The Amazing Spider-Man" co-star Andrew Garfield from 2010 to 2015. Since 2017, Stone has been in a relationship with Dave McCary, a segment director for "Saturday Night Live," and the couple got engaged in December 2019 and eventually married. Stone's philanthropic efforts include supporting breast cancer awareness campaigns, inspired by her mother's successful battle with the disease in 2008.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers basketball game | Kevork Djansezian | Getty Images

Emma Stone has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for her role in "La La Land" (2016). She has been recognized for her outstanding performances in various films, and very recently clinched the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Golden Globe award for her role in "Poor Things," solidifying her status as one of the most successful and acclaimed actresses of her generation.

What is Emma Stone's net worth?

Emma Stone's net worth is estimated to be $40 million as of January 2024.

How did Emma Stone become famous?

Emma Stone gained widespread recognition for her starring role in the 2010 film "Easy A," which marked her breakthrough in Hollywood.

What is Emma Stone's highest-earning year?

In 2017, Emma Stone earned $26 million, making her the highest-paid actress in the world for that year.

More from MARKETREALIST

Considering TikTok as a Full Time Lucrative Venture? Here's how Influencers Earn

TikToker's Surprise Dollarama Discovery—Adorable and Affordable Disney Mugs Sparks Nation Wide Hunt