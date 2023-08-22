Name Andrew Garfield Net Worth $16 Million Salary $1 million Annual Income $2 million Sources of Income Acting, Film Projects, Television, Stage Productions Gender Male Date of Birth August 20, 1983 Age 40 Nationality British/American Profession Actor

Andrew Garfield, a renowned British-American actor has captivated audiences worldwide with his exceptional acting performances. Celebrating his 40th birthday, Garfield has marked his journey through various roles, from television to film to the grand Broadway stage. His journey has not only been artistically fulfilling but also financially rewarding.

Image Source: GettyImages/David Livingston

With an estimated net worth of $16 million, Andrew Garfield's career trajectory has been impressive. Most notably recognized for his portrayal of Spider-Man in "The Amazing Spider-Man," Garfield has garnered awards and accolades for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Andrew Garfield's breakthrough arrived with his role in the film "The Social Network" (2010), where his portrayal of Eduardo Saverin earned critical acclaim. However, it was his role as Spider-Man in "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012) that propelled him to global stardom. The movie's success further solidified his position as a bankable actor.

Andrew Garfield's ability to seamlessly transition between blockbuster films and intimate projects showcases his versatility. His performances in movies like "99 Homes" (2014) and "Hacksaw Ridge" (2016) demonstrated his commitment to diverse and impactful roles. The latter performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Andrew Garfield received $500,000 for his role in "The Amazing Spider-Man" as per Deadline. He earned $1 million for "The Amazing Spider-Man 2". Garfield earned $1.5 million for both of those movies together. He was going to be paid $2 million for "The Amazing Spider-Man 3", but that movie was never made, and according to Market Research Telecast, Garfield made $1 million for "Spider-Man: No Way Home", the same amount he made for "The Amazing Spider-Man 2".

Garfield's personal life has often been kept private, with his relationships receiving media attention. Notably, his relationship with actress Emma Stone garnered significant interest. The actor's dual citizenship in the United Kingdom and the United States reflects his cross-cultural upbringing and exposure to different ways of life.

Image Source: GettyImages/Neilson Barnard

Andrew Garfield's assets and real estate

In 2012, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone invested in a $2.5 million property in Beverly Hills, showcasing their commitment to each other and their future plans. Although their relationship took different paths, this real estate venture remains a part of their shared history.

Year Income 2020 $2 Million 2021 $3 Million 2022 $1.5 Million

Andrew Garfield, the acclaimed actor, has garnered a collection of prestigious awards for his exceptional performances. He secured global recognition and critical acclaim for his role as Eduardo Saverin in "The Social Network," earning nominations including a Golden Globe. His portrayal of Desmond Doss in "Hacksaw Ridge" brought him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, while his work in "Angels in America" earned him a Tony Award. Garfield's talent has also led to BAFTA and Critics' Choice Movie Award nominations, cementing his reputation as a versatile and accomplished actor in both film and theater.

Image Source: GettyImages/ Emma McIntyre

What is Andrew Garfield's net worth?

Andrew Garfield's net worth is approximately $16 million.

What is his most famous role?

His portrayal of Spider-Man in "The Amazing Spider-Man" gained him widespread recognition.

Has he won any awards?

Yes, he has received awards and nominations, including a Tony Award and an Academy Award nomination.

