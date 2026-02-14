ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $50,000 and becomes top three to compete in the NASCAR finale

"Tiffany's inclusion of "O" in the vowel letter combo worked well," a fan praised the player's incredible letter selection.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Vanna White and contestant Tiffany on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Tiffany on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" tonight's episode continues with the NASCAR finale theme, and it looks like another contestant bagged a spot for the Friday finale. Tiffany, a die-hard racing fan, won an additional $40,000 during the bonus round and became one of the top three contestants to team up with NASCAR stars Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell for the final competition. 

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Tiffany with her husband on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Tiffany with her husband on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

She began by correctly solving the Toss-Up Rounds: The first toss-up, category "Song Title," is "Born to Run," and the second toss-up, category "Pet Life," is "Wearing My New Dog Collar." The game show then featured the NASCAR Experience Prize: a trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, valued at $7,899. Tiffany then dominated the Prize Puzzle: Events, solving "Fabulous Guided Tour" and winning a trip to Ireland, valued at $8,598. This put her in the lead. She then advanced to the bonus round, winning this episode with $13,498. Tiffany introduced her husband, Chris, to the host Ryan Seacrest

Contestant Tiffany's husband Chris on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Contestant Tiffany's husband Chris on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

She then chose "Thing" as her category, after receiving the standard letters R, S, T, L, and E. Tiffany chose C, M, Y, and A. The puzzle board then looked: _, _, O, O, _, O, _, _, O, E, T, R, Y. Tiffany successfully guessed "A Book of Poetry" within seconds, winning an additional $40,000 and securing her spot in the championship. Fans praised her choice of letters while congratulating her on the incredible win. 

Vanna White and contestant Tiffany on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Tiffany on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"The answer to the bonus round was "A BOOK OF POETRY." Tiffany's inclusion of "O" in the vowel letter combo worked well. Tomorrow's "paired races" with racers will be contested by challengers who have solved the bonus round," u/sy1971ofJapan posted on the official Reddit forum. However, fans took issue with the audience's excessive cheering, which disrupted the moment. "Is it just me or what’s with all the screaming from the audience every spin? Don’t they normally just clap lol" u/AlwaysTired27 complained

Vanna White and contestant Tiffany on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Tiffany on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"I absolutely hate the screaming, and it's getting to be unwatchable. I would be annoyed if I was sitting in the audience listening to that. I feel like they're trying to get their 15 minutes of anonymous fame. They can watch the show and hear themselves. I noticed at the end, the screamer started to do it, but realized people weren't clapping, so she cut herself off," u/lianor_m_harrison added

You can watch the incredible moment here

More on Market Realist 

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves tough puzzle to win $40,000 and one more chance to play

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 as her choice of letters fails to crack a tough puzzle

'Wheel of Fortune' player solves tough puzzle within seconds to win $40,000 Bonus Round prize

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player declared champion of the NASCAR week after $100k win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player declared champion of the NASCAR week after $100k win
"Cyndi, so far $110,461. With that trip to the Daytona 500 added in there," host Ryan Seacrest congratulated.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $50,000 and becomes top three to compete in the NASCAR finale
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $50,000 and becomes top three to compete in the NASCAR finale
"Tiffany's inclusion of "O" in the vowel letter combo worked well," a fan praised the player's incredible letter selection.
4 hours ago
Dr Oz claims Americans should delay their retirement by a year to boost US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Dr Oz claims Americans should delay their retirement by a year to boost US economy
He believes that it will help the country deal with its national debt problem.
15 hours ago
IRS shared the personal data of thousands of American taxpayers with DHS: Report
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS shared the personal data of thousands of American taxpayers with DHS: Report
The DHS asked for this data to figure out who all were in the country illegally, despite their unethical approach.
15 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant reveals 4 unexpected words before she won a brand new car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant reveals 4 unexpected words before she won a brand new car
She seemed quite nervous, but that did not stop her from taking risks with lady luck on her side.
15 hours ago
Diners were stunned to see an extra 20% fee on their bill — the reason caught them off guard
ECONOMY & WORK
Diners were stunned to see an extra 20% fee on their bill — the reason caught them off guard
Some restaurants are charging extra fees, and this has sparked a debate over transparency.
19 hours ago
New Yorkers are flocking to city's 'first free grocery store' — but there's a major catch
ECONOMY & WORK
New Yorkers are flocking to city's 'first free grocery store' — but there's a major catch
Residents have been struggling with high prices and this was an opportunity they couldn't miss.
21 hours ago
Tim Walz proposes $10 million aid package to immigrant-owned businesses — Republicans hit back
ECONOMY & WORK
Tim Walz proposes $10 million aid package to immigrant-owned businesses — Republicans hit back
The proposal comes after the volatile ICE crackdown in the state came to an end.
21 hours ago
Economist warns Trump’s pressure on the Federal Reserve could cause major problems
ECONOMY & WORK
Economist warns Trump’s pressure on the Federal Reserve could cause major problems
In an effort to lessen the bank's impact on the market and cut borrowing costs, Trump has been pushing the Fed to decrease interest rates.
23 hours ago
White House says Trump is 'focused on using tariffs to make America great again'
ECONOMY & WORK
White House says Trump is 'focused on using tariffs to make America great again'
"President Trump's economic agenda has a proven track record and unleashed historic job wage and economic growth," the White House said.
23 hours ago
New Fed report on Trump’s tariffs confirms what most economists warned about
ECONOMY & WORK
New Fed report on Trump’s tariffs confirms what most economists warned about
94% of the burden of these tariffs fell on Americans between January and August, 92% in September and October, and 86% in November. 
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' contestant who was clueless about the rules ends up losing $20,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant who was clueless about the rules ends up losing $20,000
Fans of the show were not happy and they made their opinions known.
1 day ago
Trump praised for making Americans 'believe they can find work' after returning to the workforce
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump praised for making Americans 'believe they can find work' after returning to the workforce
The report stated that America added 130,000 jobs, much higher than the predicted 70,000.
1 day ago
FDA issues new update on popular food product recalled in 28 states — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues new update on popular food product recalled in 28 states — return ASAP for full refund
The affected products were first recalled in January of this year over fears of plastic contamination.
1 day ago
Even Trump admin wasn't prepared for what January's job market report revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Even Trump admin wasn't prepared for what January's job market report revealed
White House senior trade advisor previously said even a gain of 50,000 jobs would be positive.
1 day ago
Trump opens up about the 'big mistake' he made in first term: 'Sometimes you listen to people'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump opens up about the 'big mistake' he made in first term: 'Sometimes you listen to people'
The President said that he was influenced to make the decision at the time.
1 day ago
Trump says US should be paying the 'lowest interest rates:' 'We keep the world going'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says US should be paying the 'lowest interest rates:' 'We keep the world going'
A majority of FOMC members voted to halt additional rate reduction after three were made last fall.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves tough puzzle to win $40,000 and one more chance to play
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves tough puzzle to win $40,000 and one more chance to play
The big win also gave him a chance to compete again at the end of the week.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 as her choice of letters fails to crack a tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 as her choice of letters fails to crack a tough puzzle
Fans were not happy about the puzzle that they felt was unkind.
2 days ago
Americans are having a major problem with the new pizza delivery tipping trend
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are having a major problem with the new pizza delivery tipping trend
It turns out that Americans are not willing to pay exorbitant tips in such an economy.
2 days ago