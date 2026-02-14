'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $50,000 and becomes top three to compete in the NASCAR finale

"Tiffany's inclusion of "O" in the vowel letter combo worked well," a fan praised the player's incredible letter selection.

"Wheel of Fortune" tonight's episode continues with the NASCAR finale theme, and it looks like another contestant bagged a spot for the Friday finale. Tiffany, a die-hard racing fan, won an additional $40,000 during the bonus round and became one of the top three contestants to team up with NASCAR stars Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell for the final competition.

She began by correctly solving the Toss-Up Rounds: The first toss-up, category "Song Title," is "Born to Run," and the second toss-up, category "Pet Life," is "Wearing My New Dog Collar." The game show then featured the NASCAR Experience Prize: a trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, valued at $7,899. Tiffany then dominated the Prize Puzzle: Events, solving "Fabulous Guided Tour" and winning a trip to Ireland, valued at $8,598. This put her in the lead. She then advanced to the bonus round, winning this episode with $13,498. Tiffany introduced her husband, Chris, to the host Ryan Seacrest.

She then chose "Thing" as her category, after receiving the standard letters R, S, T, L, and E. Tiffany chose C, M, Y, and A. The puzzle board then looked: _, _, O, O, _, O, _, _, O, E, T, R, Y. Tiffany successfully guessed "A Book of Poetry" within seconds, winning an additional $40,000 and securing her spot in the championship. Fans praised her choice of letters while congratulating her on the incredible win.

"The answer to the bonus round was "A BOOK OF POETRY." Tiffany's inclusion of "O" in the vowel letter combo worked well. Tomorrow's "paired races" with racers will be contested by challengers who have solved the bonus round," u/sy1971ofJapan posted on the official Reddit forum. However, fans took issue with the audience's excessive cheering, which disrupted the moment. "Is it just me or what’s with all the screaming from the audience every spin? Don’t they normally just clap lol" u/AlwaysTired27 complained.

"I absolutely hate the screaming, and it's getting to be unwatchable. I would be annoyed if I was sitting in the audience listening to that. I feel like they're trying to get their 15 minutes of anonymous fame. They can watch the show and hear themselves. I noticed at the end, the screamer started to do it, but realized people weren't clapping, so she cut herself off," u/lianor_m_harrison added.

