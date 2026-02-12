ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves tough puzzle to win $40,000 and one more chance to play

The big win also gave him a chance to compete again at the end of the week.
UPDATED 7 HOURS AGO
Vanna White and contestant Ray on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Ray on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" is hosting the NASCAR tournament, in which winners can also compete for a finale at the end of the week. In a recent episode, a contestant called Ray secured his spot in the NASCAR finale by winning a whopping $72,950 after guessing the answer to an easy puzzle. Ray, however, lost the chance to collect $1 million by a small margin even after winning the wedge during the game round.

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Ray on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Ray on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Ray dominated the game by winning the first Toss-Up round called "Pole Position". During Round 1, in the category Movie Title, he guessed "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" and won $4,050 along with a chance to play for $1 million in the bonus round. He moved on to solving the crossword puzzle with "Swift, Slow, Fast, Sluggish," adding to his lead. During Round 3, in the category Guilty Pleasure, Ray answered, "Splurging on Room Service" and won a luxurious trip to Belize worth $12,000. He advanced to the bonus round with a total of $32,950.

Vanna White and contestant Ray on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Ray on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Ray then chose the category "Phrase." After receiving the standard letters "R, S, T, L, N, and E," he chose "D, B, G, and I" to help him guess the correct answer. The puzzle board then displayed, "B, E, _, _, N, D, _, _, R, D, S." "Behind cards? Behind Fords? Behind words? Beyond words?" Ray fumbled with the answers before blurting out the right one. "You’re coming back on Friday. And let me show you where that million-dollar envelope is. If we were to land on this one star, you would have seen that," host Ryan Seacrest reacted while revealing the million-dollar envelope on the wheel.

Vanna White and contestant Ray on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Ray on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Ray solved "Beyond Words", winning an additional $40,000, bringing his total to $72,950 and winning a spot in the NASCAR finale on Friday. Fans actually wished Ray would win a million dollars. "Contestant Ray, who once built a miniature Fenway Wiffle Ball Stadium, is well ahead of the competition and possesses the Million Dollar wedge. Rooting for him," u/TurnipLoud4452 wrote on "Wheel of Fortune" Reddit forum. "Day idk of hoping Ryan stops with the fake reveals. Tell us outright if it’s the million or not, stop playing with my heart," u/Alternative-Koala933 shared. "The answer to the bonus round was, 'BEYOND WORDS.' Ray struggled with the word above, but managed to solve it and advance to Friday's Pairs Match. Incidentally, the $1 million prize spot was off by three," u/sy1971ofJapan chimed in

You can watch the exciting moment here

More on Market Realist:

Wheel of Fortune player misspells ‘Achilles’ and loses $1 million despite solving the puzzle

'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle with just a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments ever

'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle hoping to win $1 million — wins a sports car instead

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump praised for making Americans 'believe they can find work' after returning to the workforce
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump praised for making Americans 'believe they can find work' after returning to the workforce
The report stated that America added 130,000 jobs, much higher than the predicted 70,000.
12 minutes ago
FDA issues new update on popular food product recalled in 28 states — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues new update on popular food product recalled in 28 states — return ASAP for full refund
The affected products were first recalled in January of this year over fears of plastic contamination.
1 hour ago
Even Trump admin wasn't prepared for what January's job market report revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Even Trump admin wasn't prepared for what January's job market report revealed
White House senior trade advisor previously said even a gain of 50,000 jobs would be positive.
1 hour ago
Trump opens up about the 'big mistake' he made in first term: 'Sometimes you listen to people'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump opens up about the 'big mistake' he made in first term: 'Sometimes you listen to people'
The President said that he was influenced to make the decision at the time.
1 hour ago
Trump says US should be paying the 'lowest interest rates:' 'We keep the world going'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says US should be paying the 'lowest interest rates:' 'We keep the world going'
A majority of FOMC members voted to halt additional rate reduction after three were made last fall.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves tough puzzle to win $40,000 and one more chance to play
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves tough puzzle to win $40,000 and one more chance to play
The big win also gave him a chance to compete again at the end of the week.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 as her choice of letters fails to crack a tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 as her choice of letters fails to crack a tough puzzle
Fans were not happy about the puzzle that they felt was unkind.
10 hours ago
Americans are having a major problem with the new pizza delivery tipping trend
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are having a major problem with the new pizza delivery tipping trend
It turns out that Americans are not willing to pay exorbitant tips in such an economy.
23 hours ago
'Price is Right' fans moved by contestant's mom cheering him on as he won a brand new car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans moved by contestant's mom cheering him on as he won a brand new car
The contestant's mother encouraged her to take the risk and go for the car.
23 hours ago
Americans urged to watch out for plastic in this popular food product — return for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans urged to watch out for plastic in this popular food product — return for full refund
The item was voluntarily recalled and no illness or injury has yet been reported from it.
1 day ago
There's some bad news for customers who buy gift cards from Costco
COSTCO
There's some bad news for customers who buy gift cards from Costco
The company issuing and managing these gift cards recently filed for bankruptcy.
1 day ago
Former Google insider issues a serious warning if AI growth remains unchecked
ECONOMY & WORK
Former Google insider issues a serious warning if AI growth remains unchecked
Tech companies are racing to develop AI that exceeds human cognitive abilities.
1 day ago
Trump says his new Fed chair pick will boost US economy by 15%: 'I think more than that'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says his new Fed chair pick will boost US economy by 15%: 'I think more than that'
With an average annual growth rate of 2.8% during the last 50 years, the US economy is expected to expand by 2.4% in 2026.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves tough puzzle within seconds to win $40,000 Bonus Round prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves tough puzzle within seconds to win $40,000 Bonus Round prize
"Came here to say this! Ugh! $40k should not have a big tease to it… I really like Ryan, but I wish he’d stop that!" a fan reacted.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant throws away chance to win $12,000 after trusting his friend
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant throws away chance to win $12,000 after trusting his friend
He looked to his friend twice for help and he let him down on both occasions.
1 day ago
Top economist warns about the cracks hidden beneath the 'strong growth' in US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economist warns about the cracks hidden beneath the 'strong growth' in US economy
Gregory Daco claimed the economic foundation was weak, with low and middle-income families struggling.
2 days ago
Treasury chief warns Supreme Court ruling against Trump's decision could cost Americans dearly
ECONOMY & WORK
Treasury chief warns Supreme Court ruling against Trump's decision could cost Americans dearly
He claimed that the President used his tariff authority to strike favorable deals for America.
2 days ago
Popular cake mix recall upgraded to highest FDA risk category — check your pantry ASAP
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular cake mix recall upgraded to highest FDA risk category — check your pantry ASAP
The affected products were sold nationwide and pose serious health threats.
2 days ago
Data breach that went unnoticed in October 2024 may have left millions of Americans vulnerable
ECONOMY & WORK
Data breach that went unnoticed in October 2024 may have left millions of Americans vulnerable
The company where the breach happened is facing several litigations with class action lawsuits.
2 days ago
Trump promised big savings for Americans with his latest move — but experts have a major concern
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump promised big savings for Americans with his latest move — but experts have a major concern
The President recently unveiled a website on which a number of drugs are being sold at a discount.
2 days ago