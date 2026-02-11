'Wheel of Fortune' player solves tough puzzle within seconds to win $40,000 Bonus Round prize

ECONOMY & WORK
"Came here to say this! Ugh! $40k should not have a big tease to it… I really like Ryan, but I wish he'd stop that!" a fan reacted.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Vanna White and contestant Cindi 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: Hulu | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Cindi 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: Hulu | Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" tests the patience of fans as they have to wait for several games before a contestant wins big in the bonus round. But it does happen; some players do it quickly and effortlessly. The show introduced NASCAR Tournament Week, with hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, highlighting that the top three winners will return on Friday for the grand prize. Kyle Busch of NASCAR explained the championship prize, which included a VIP experience at the Daytona 500. In the recent episode, contestant Cindi aced the game and won a grand total of $63,100.

Contestant Cindi 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Hulu | Wheel of Fortune)
Contestant Cindi 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Hulu | Wheel of Fortune)

According to a report in TV Insider, she started by winning the Toss-Up 1 category, "What are you doing?", by guessing "Shifting gears". She breezed through the second toss-up category, "Thing", by coming up with "The latest technology". During Round 1, in the category, Never Have I Ever, Cindi solved the puzzle "Never have I ever gotten a speeding ticket", putting her in the lead. For Mystery Round, the category Before and After was also dominated by Cindi, who guessed "I think I can of tuna". During the Prize Puzzle Round, the category was Weather Report, and she correctly guessed "Bright and breezy", winning a luxurious trip to Curaçao worth $8,500.

Vanna White and contestant Cindi 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Hulu | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Cindi 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Hulu | Wheel of Fortune)

The Triple Toss-Up round Song Title round began with Cindi solving the first two as "Mustang Sally" and "Cadillac Ranch," winning an additional $4,000. With $23,100 as total earnings, she advanced to the bonus round. There, she introduced her husband, Terry, and then she chose the "Phrase" category. After receiving the standard letters "R, S, T, L, N, and E," Cindi chose C, D, B, and A. The puzzle board then showed "_, A, L, L, B, _, T, _, E, _, A, _, S, _, D, E." Cindi guessed the right answer in a flash, which was, "Fall By The Wayside". Seacrest congratulated her on winning a $40,000 cash prize. She walked home with $63,100. 

Vanna White and contestant Cindi 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Hulu | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Cindi 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Hulu | Wheel of Fortune)

However, fans remained disappointed with the contestants on the show because, at times, they were clueless about the rules. "What's with so many contestants not understanding the rules for the final spin? It's almost guaranteed at least one won't get how it works each game," u/Scinniks_Bricks posted on the "Wheel of Fortune" Reddit forum. "That drives me insane, and it happens way too often. I don't get it. Do they not watch the show?! The other thing that drives me crazy is solving the final puzzle without calling out a letter first. That costs people at least 1500. Baffling to me," u/Speedy445021 added

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Cindi 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Hulu | Wheel of Fortune)
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Cindi 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Hulu | Wheel of Fortune)

They also complained about Seacrest increasing the suspense with a slow reveal of the prize during the Bonus Round. "Ryan. I love you, but please stop edging us when it comes to revealing the envelope! Thought it was 100K!" u/Alternative-Koala933 shared. "Came here to say this! Ugh! $40k should not have a big tease to it… I really like Ryan, but I wish he’d stop that!" u/RosiePies chimed in. 

