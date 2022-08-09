When Will the Pfizer Lyme Disease Vaccine Be Here and Will It Work?

This isn’t the first Lyme disease vaccine to hit the market, but it's the first to be available to humans in about two decades. Vaccine maker GlaxoSmithKline (formerly SmithKline Beecham, or SKB) took LYMERix off the market 20 years ago due to reported adverse effects like arthritis. The evidence didn’t support these claims but people didn’t trust the vaccine enough to continue using it, so it was ultimately discontinued.