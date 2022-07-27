Is the Cassava Sciences Lawsuit Legit or a Product of Short-Selling?

The whistleblower was later unveiled as David Bredt, former neuroscientist at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Bredt worked with a venture capital company geared toward life sciences, MPM Capital, but quietly departed the month the original petition against Cassava was filed and the SEC began an investigation. Bredt maintained his concerns over a lack of placebo in an open-label safety study of simufilam but failed to disclose his short position in the beginning.