Two Chinese Companies Own the New Alzheimer’s Nasal Vaccine

The hospital wrote in a press release, "The vaccine uses the immune modulator Protollin, an investigational intranasal agent that stimulates the immune system. Protollin is composed of proteins derived from bacteria and has been used safely in humans as an adjuvant for other vaccines. Protollin is designed to activate white blood cells found in the lymph nodes on the sides and back of the neck to migrate to the brain and trigger clearance of beta amyloid plaques—one of the hallmarks of [Alzheimer's]."