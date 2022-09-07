How Darth Putin's Twitter Suspension Ended Up Making the Parody Account Famous

Few dictators have been described as having a great sense of humor, particularly about themselves. So, it's safe to say, if he's aware of Darth Putin on Twitter, Russian President Vladimir Putin isn't a fan of the parody account.

Back in 2016, @DarthPutinKGB and several other accounts parodying the Kremlin were suspended without warning, leading many fans and the account owners themselves to conclude that Russian Federation officials had strong-armed the social network to take down the accounts.