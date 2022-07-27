Could Russia’s ‘Gas War’ Create a 1970s-Like Gas Shortage for the EU?

Many countries, including the U.S., have put sanctions in place against Russia due to its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Now, it might be Russia’s turn to hit Europe where it hurts the most. The EU receives about 40 percent of its gas through Russian pipelines. While Europe is trying to reduce its dependence on Russian energy, it will take time. Russia is cutting its gas exports to Europe. Could Russia halting gas exports result in a 1970s-type gas shortage situation?