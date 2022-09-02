Honor Labor Day With These Quotes From Labor Hall of Honor Inductees

“The basic goal of labor will not change. It is… to better the standards of life for all who work for wages and to seek decency and justice and dignity for all Americans.” – George Meany, first president of the AFL-CIO, inducted in 1989

“It is intolerable and indecent for a society to produce by overworking and underpaying human beings.” – James P. Mitchell, former U.S. Secretary of Labor, inducted in 1989