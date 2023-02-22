Home > Personal Finance > Deals Source: Unsplash/Tyler Nix If you love a margarita, you can find great deals on National Margarita Day. Get Festive With These National Margarita Day Specials By Kathryn Underwood Feb. 22 2023, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

Another day is another reason to celebrate, and National Margarita Day is no exception. While some with religious roots may be somberly marking the occasion of Ash Wednesday, others may be out and about enjoying a tequila-based alcoholic beverage. National Margarita Day deals are available at plenty of restaurants today — here's where to find them.

The margarita's origin has been intensely debated for years. One possibility is that a bartender created it for singer Peggy Lee in 1948, while another claims it was inspired by actress Rita Hayworth, who was born in Mexico. Plenty of other theories exist, but no matter what, people love their margaritas, as it's the most popular cocktail in the world.

1. Bahama Breeze

Source: Bahama Breeze Facebook

Bahama Breeze is a Caribbean-themed restaurant chain that's selling the classic margarita for $2.22 on Feb. 22. The restaurant says you can also get half-priced appetizers during happy hour.

2. Chuy's

Source: Chuy's Facebook Chuy's Margarita

Chuy's has specials on its regular House Rocks 'Ritas, House Frozen 'Ritas (Lime, Strawberry, Swirl, or Dot), and the limited-time Frozen White Peach Sangria. You can upgrade any to a Grande for $2 more and keep the giveaway cup. Chuy's also has its "The Rock" Spicy 'Rita made with Dwayne Johnson's tequila, only through Feb. 26.

3. LIME Fresh Mexican Grill

Source: LIME Fresh Mexican Grill Facebook National Margarita Day deals are at LIME Fresh Mexican Grill.

LIME Fresh Mexican Grill is selling their frozen margaritas for $5 on National Margarita Day. Enter their sweepstakes for a chance at winning a year's worth of margaritas.

4. On The Border

Source: On the Border Facebook On the Border logo

On The Border has National Margarita Day deals on House Margaritas for $5 as well as Meltdowns for $0.99. These are available only for dine-in patrons.

5. Razzoo's Cajun Cafe

Source: Razzoo's Facebook Razzoo's Margarita special

According to CNET, Razzoo's Cajun Cafe is selling its Mardi Rita for $5 on National Margarita Day. Fruity flavors as well as traditional are available at that price.

6. Rosa Mexicano has a $2 margarita on National Margarita Day.

Source: Rosa Mexicano Facebook Rosa Mexicano

Make any food purchase and get a mini frozen hibiscus flavored margarita for $2 at Rosa Mexicano.

7. Taco Cabana locations in Texas have margaritas for $3 every day.

Source: Taco Cabana Facebook Taco Cabana's margaritas have a variety of flavors.

Last summer, Taco Cabana launched its offering of 12 margarita flavors at its Texas locations, available for $3 every day. It also has, for today only, a $7 combo deal with a margarita and double crunch pizza.

8. Miller's Ale House

Source: Miller's Ale House Facebook Miller's Ale House

At Miller's Ale House, margaritas are just $2.22 on Feb. 22. Plus, on both Wednesday and Thursday, you can get 12 wings for $8.99.

9. Chili's has $5 National Margarita Day deals.

Source: Chili's Facebook Certain margaritas are just $5 today.

Chili's restaurants are selling the Tequila Trifecta, Grand Romance, or Straw Eddy ‘Rita in a limited-time souvenir cup for $5 on Feb. 22. Plus, for the rest of February, you can sip on their Grand Romance Rita for $5.

10. Chevy's Fresh Mex's National Margarita Day deal is a flight of margaritas.

Source: Chevy's Fresh Mex Facebook Chevy's has a fun deal on three margarita flavors for $10.

At Chevy's Fresh Mex, dine-in patrons can enjoy a flight with three flavors of House Margaritas for $10. The flavors are Strawberry, Mango, and Signature.

11. O'Charley's has a $5 margarita.

If you have an O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar in your area, you can try their $5 MargO'Rita all day on Feb. 22.

12. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is serving up 10 different margarita varieties. The Texas Margarita is served in a giant glass and starts at $5.99, and other margarita deals are available as well.

Check your local restaurants for National Margarita Day deals.