15 Great Deals to Help You Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on May 5 Cinco de Mayo falls on May 5 every year. Many restaurants offer Cinco de Mayo deals to celebrate the Mexican holiday. Here are our top picks. By Danielle Letenyei May 5 2023, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Whether you are of Mexican heritage or not, almost everyone loves celebrating the annual Mexican holiday Cinco de Mayo. The holiday, which falls on May 5 yearly, celebrates Mexico’s 1892 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.

Cinco de Mayo is also a great time to get a deal on tacos and margaritas at many restaurants. If you want to celebrate on Friday, May 5, here are some Cinco de Mayo deals to check out.

1. 7-Eleven

Members of 7-Eleven’s 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards programs can get 10 mini tacos for $2. This deal is available at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes participating locations.

2. Abuelo’s

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant chain celebrates Cinco de Mayo with all-day drink specials on May 5. You can get a Grande Mexican draft beer for $5 or a Flag Margarita for just $5.95. Plus, when you buy an El Jefe Margarita, you get to keep the shaker.

3. Acapulco Restaurant & Cantina

Starting at 3 p.m. on May 5, Acapulco restaurants will offer margaritas, beer, shots, and taco specials to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. The restaurants will also have live music.

4. Applebee’s

For a limited time, Applebee’s restaurants are offering $6 cerveza and sips specials. The specials include Modela Especial Brewtus beer, Tipsy Shark margarita, and Strawberry Daq-A-Rita.

5. Bubbakoo’s Burritos

On may 5, 15 lucky winners will get a free taco party kit from Bubbakoo’s Burritos as part of the restaurant’s Cinco de Mayo promotion. You must engage on the Bubbakoo’s Burritos social media accounts to qualify.

6. Chipotle

Chipotle is offering free delivery with the code CINCO23 now through May 5. There is a $10 minimum on orders. Visit your local Chipotle or order ahead online.

7. Chronic Tacos

On May 5, when you spend $20 on the Chronic Tacos app, you’ll get $5 off with the promo code CINCO. There's nothing better than celebrating Cinco de Mayo and saving some money.

8. Chuy’s

For Cinco de Mayo, Chuy’s restaurants will have drink specials all day. The specials include $1 for an extra tequila shot in your margarita or $2 to make your margarita a “grande.” Plus, get $5 chips and dips from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

9. Del Taco

Del Taco will give you two free Del Tacos when you sign up for its Del Yeah! Rewards program. The fast food chain is also offering several $5 meal deals.

10. El Pollo Loco

Join El Pollo Loco’s rewards club on Cinco de Mayo, and you get a free original Pollo Bowl with a purchase. There's no better day that May 5 to start earning rewards.

11. Moe’s Southwest Grill

Rewards members for Moe’s Southwest Grill will receive double points for completed orders on May 5. The restaurant is also holding a sweepstakes where you can win a special Cinco de Mayo t-shirt.

12. On The Border

On The Border is touting itself as “Cinco Central” and will offer $6 Cinco Ritas on May 5. And, if you sign up the for the restaurant’s Border Rewards program, you can get $2 off queso orders every day.

13. Taco Bell

Hold your own Cinco de Mayo party with a Taco Party Pack from Taco Bell. Between May 5 and May 7, the packs are 20 percent off when ordered through the Taco Bell app. When you order more than $20 from Taco Bell through Door Dash, Uber Eats, Postmates, and GrubHub, you’ll get a free Nachos Bell Grande with your order.

14. Taco John’s

Taco John’s Bigger Bolder Rewards program members get a free Beef Meat and Potato Burrito with any purchase on Cinco de Mayo. Save money and get your Mexican food fix on May 5.

