Over 280,000 people sign petition for Denmark to buy California as they take a jibe at Trump

It seems like the people of Denmark are replying to the US by using their own tactics.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
US President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rebecca Noble)
US President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rebecca Noble)

In this day and age, satire often seems to be what people turn to as a form of protest. That’s exactly what the people of Denmark are doing, as they cry foul of US President Donald Trump's attempt to take over Greenland by any means necessary. A recent Danish petition to buy California has seen more than 280,000 signatures. It is, of course, a satirical petition meant to mirror the authoritarian nature of Trump.

Getty Images | Alexi J. Rosenfeld
US President Donald Trump with his wife, Melania. (Image credit: Getty Images | Alexi J. Rosenfeld)

As per a report in The Independent, the petition seeks to not only purchase the state of California, but also rename Disney World to “Hans Christian Andersenland.” Even California would be renamed New Denmark and Los Angeles would be spelt Løs Ångeles. The appeal is currently live on a website named Denmarkification.com, which presents a number of reasons why it is crucial for the European nation to take control of the American state.

“It is in the national interest to promote the extraordinary heritage of our Nation, so California will become New Denmark,” the website reads, in Trump’s familiar manner of speaking. “Los Angeles? More like Løs Ångeles.” The report also states that another part of the petition says that the acquisition of California would be imperative to protect the free world. “Most people say we have the best freedom,” the Danish website added. “Colossal freedom.”

Protesters with Greenland flags gather for a protest titled Greenland Belongs to the Greenlanders outside the United States embassy (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen)
Representative image of protestors in Greenland. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen)

Clearly, this is a potshot at Donald Trump and his administration, who have been eyeing up Greenland for quite a while now. The language used in the petition is the type that Trump is known for using. It has an unapologetic tone about it. Over 286,000 people have signed the petition, which states that it would take around $1 trillion to buy California from the Americans. Like Trump, the petition also disregarded the wishes of the residents of the state.

People work at computers at Job | Getty Images | Photo by Sean Gallup
People work at computers at Job | Getty Images | Photo by Sean Gallu

“As for the will of the citizens? Well, let’s face it – when has that ever stopped him?” it stated. “If Trump wants to sell California, he’ll sell California.” Clearly, the Danes are not happy with the US President, and neither are most of the countries in the European Union. Trump has threatened tariffs on countries that oppose his desire to take over the Arctic island, and that has drawn widespread criticism, which could even lead to retaliatory measures by several European countries.

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Samuel Corum
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Samuel Corum)

Trump has argued that Greenland was crucial for America’s national security as he feared Russian or Chinese control in the area. However, he may very well be behind the rare earth minerals and oil under the ice-covered island’s surface. It will be interesting to see how this global scrum unfolds, but one thing is certain: the Europeans are unlikely to take this one lying down. That could spell trouble for America’s already damaged global reputation.

