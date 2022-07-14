Bill Murray Reveals Some of the Best Stories of His Life With NFTs

The price of the Billy Murray 1000 NFT collection still isn't known and may not come out until the NFTs officially drop, which is at 3:00 p.m. EST on July 15. But if the price isn’t too steep, and you’re a fan of the celebrity, then it could valuable to you personally. The collectibles probably won’t be cheap, so expect to see prices of at least $100. The NFTs will be based on the Ethereum blockchain and dropped on Coinbase NFT, so you will likely have to pay a hefty gas fee.