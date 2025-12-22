ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Costco's holiday schedule could affect customers relying on last-minute shopping

On Christmas Eve, stores will have reduced hours, and on Christmas Day, all U.S. warehouses will remain shut.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
People with shopping carts filled with groceries walking out of a Costco store in Virginia (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by krblokhin)
People with shopping carts filled with groceries walking out of a Costco store in Virginia (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by krblokhin)

Costco has rolled out a special holiday savings sale event from December 6 to 24. However, customers are encouraged to utilize the deals and discounts offered as the retail chain undergoes a year-end change. On Christmas Eve (December 24), stores will have reduced hours, operating between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Additionally, the website states that all U.S. warehouses will be closed on Christmas Day (December 25). Hence, customers are requested to shop early for last-minute items before Christmas Eve to avoid missing out due to these closures and a complete shutdown on Christmas.

Representational image shows man with a shopping cart looking at frozen food products at Costco (Cover image source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)
A man with a shopping cart looking at frozen food products at Costco (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Customers are advised to note that on Boxing Day, which is December 26, Costco will be operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On New Year's Eve (December 31), the retail chain will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., while on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2026), it will be closed. Costco closes its warehouses on seven holidays every year: New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

On December 25, its rivals like Walmart, Target, and Trader Joe's will also remain closed. Given its high operating costs and anticipated low customer traffic, Costco's closure makes financial sense. The business also prioritizes employee wellbeing, encouraging staff loyalty and drive. As a result, the choice to close on Christmas Day is presented as a calculated decision, necessitating that members schedule their purchases ahead of time. Meanwhile, customers can avail additional savings to their holiday shopping list with the special brochure released by Costco. The December 2025 Coupon Book, which offers significant savings from November 17 to December 21, has been issued by the retail giant. 

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Sundry Photography)
Costco exterior (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Sundry Photography)

Products promoted in the year-end deal include the Keurig K-Crema coffee maker at $149.99 ($40 discount), the Ninja SLUSHi professional machine at $269.99 ($60 discount), and the Bose SoundLink Flex SE (second generation) waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker at $99.99 ($40 discount). There are also sales of commonplace items like Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shake at $19.99 ($5 discount) and different munchies at discounted rates. The Delsey 2-piece hardside luggage set is discounted by $40 (cost $139.99), the Bose QuietComfort SC noise-canceling headphones are now $169.99 (reduced from $329.99), and Bridgestone tires are significantly less, with discounts of $60 and $80. In addition to Black Friday incentives, this booklet is positioned as a strategic tool for holiday purchasing

More on Market Realist 

Costco shopper who wanted to get pizza at food court gets stopped by a worker: "Well, you can..."

Food expert issues warning to those who buy Costco's rotisserie chicken: 'They often contain...'

Costco recalls two popular food items over 'foreign material' fears — return ASAP for full refund

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
That morning coffee may not get cheaper anytime soon — even after Trump’s latest tariff decision
ECONOMY & WORK
That morning coffee may not get cheaper anytime soon — even after Trump’s latest tariff decision
The cost of raw beans, which account for at least 40% of production, has skyrocketed as a result of supply shortages.
4 hours ago
Popular ointment sold at Walmart and Target recalled over severe health risks for children
WALMART
Popular ointment sold at Walmart and Target recalled over severe health risks for children
The federal agencies have urged customers to keep it out of the reach of any kids.
4 hours ago
Costco’s meat is getting returned more often than people realize — Reddit users have thoughts
COSTCO
Costco’s meat is getting returned more often than people realize — Reddit users have thoughts
The retailer has faced a lot of flak lately as people have been shocked and disappointed by its products.
4 hours ago
Costco's holiday schedule could affect customers relying on last-minute shopping
COSTCO
Costco's holiday schedule could affect customers relying on last-minute shopping
On Christmas Eve, stores will have reduced hours, and on Christmas Day, all U.S. warehouses will remain shut.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 by solving puzzle two players before her failed to crack
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 by solving puzzle two players before her failed to crack
Fans pointed that the puzzle was used twice during the early 2000s, and players had lost out on a car and the grand cash prize on both occasions. 
10 hours ago
American Airlines has a major update for budget travelers — and it’s not good news
ECONOMY & WORK
American Airlines has a major update for budget travelers — and it’s not good news
The airline said that it has made this policy change to be competitive in the market.
2 days ago
Costco’s best kept secret is saving travelers thousands — but most members walk right past it
COSTCO
Costco’s best kept secret is saving travelers thousands — but most members walk right past it
People do not usually think of Costco when planning a trip, but perhaps they should.
2 days ago
Walmart is paying women truckers high wages to defy crisis — here's how much they get paid
WALMART
Walmart is paying women truckers high wages to defy crisis — here's how much they get paid
The retailer has done a fantastic job in diversifying its driver workforce and keeping them happy.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bangs a contestant's desk after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bangs a contestant's desk after hearing a wild answer
The host loved the answer he heard and could not help himself in that moment.
2 days ago
Powerball jackpot just reached $1.5 billion — marking one of the largest in game's history
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball jackpot just reached $1.5 billion — marking one of the largest in game's history
Those who are lucky enough to win it would have perhaps the best Christmas of anyone.
3 days ago
Instacart to pay $60 million to settle claims it deceived customers with false advertising
ECONOMY & WORK
Instacart to pay $60 million to settle claims it deceived customers with false advertising
The FTC stated Instacart misled consumers about costs, falsely advertised free delivery, and charged membership fees without consent.
3 days ago
Costco reveals why it’s not raising prices despite inflation — and members will love it
COSTCO
Costco reveals why it’s not raising prices despite inflation — and members will love it
“We will never succumb to not being the best price and driving prices down for our members," CEO Ron Vachris said.
3 days ago
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the ‘best and safest’ asset that is ‘going to the moon’ in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the ‘best and safest’ asset that is ‘going to the moon’ in 2026
Kiyosaki has time and again asserted that silver is the "most accessible and affordable" investment, as everyone can afford to buy it.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 in bonus round after randomly guessing the right letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 in bonus round after randomly guessing the right letters
"Excellent letter selection by Chantal! Congrats to her and her mama Norbit!!" a fan reacted.
3 days ago
‘Price Is Right’ finally answers a big question about contestants with its latest video
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ finally answers a big question about contestants with its latest video
It is a job that requires one to be at their most energetic on every single day they come into work.
3 days ago
Costco CEO confirms the two major changes announced this year are here to stay
COSTCO
Costco CEO confirms the two major changes announced this year are here to stay
The retailer hopes to make shopping experience a lot smoother for its loyal members.
3 days ago
Dietary supplement recalled after FDA flags presence of ingredients that could prove fatal
ECONOMY & WORK
Dietary supplement recalled after FDA flags presence of ingredients that could prove fatal
The components in the supplement could react with nitrate found in some medicines.
4 days ago
Americans reveal the 3 personal finance decisions that they regret the most in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans reveal the 3 personal finance decisions that they regret the most in 2025
The economy is unpredictable at the moment, and macro policies have affected their spending habits.
4 days ago
Trump talks confidently about a third term — says he was even offered $250 million for it
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump talks confidently about a third term — says he was even offered $250 million for it
The money would be sent to him by a wealthy Israeli-American family, who have been his friends.
4 days ago
Popular item sold Costco and Publix recalled in 27 states — return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Popular item sold Costco and Publix recalled in 27 states — return ASAP for full refund
This recall, affecting retailers like Costco and Publix is classified as a class 2 recall on December 4, indicating potential health issues.
4 days ago