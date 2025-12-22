Costco's holiday schedule could affect customers relying on last-minute shopping

On Christmas Eve, stores will have reduced hours, and on Christmas Day, all U.S. warehouses will remain shut.

Costco has rolled out a special holiday savings sale event from December 6 to 24. However, customers are encouraged to utilize the deals and discounts offered as the retail chain undergoes a year-end change. On Christmas Eve (December 24), stores will have reduced hours, operating between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Additionally, the website states that all U.S. warehouses will be closed on Christmas Day (December 25). Hence, customers are requested to shop early for last-minute items before Christmas Eve to avoid missing out due to these closures and a complete shutdown on Christmas.

A man with a shopping cart looking at frozen food products at Costco (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Customers are advised to note that on Boxing Day, which is December 26, Costco will be operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On New Year's Eve (December 31), the retail chain will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., while on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2026), it will be closed. Costco closes its warehouses on seven holidays every year: New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

On December 25, its rivals like Walmart, Target, and Trader Joe's will also remain closed. Given its high operating costs and anticipated low customer traffic, Costco's closure makes financial sense. The business also prioritizes employee wellbeing, encouraging staff loyalty and drive. As a result, the choice to close on Christmas Day is presented as a calculated decision, necessitating that members schedule their purchases ahead of time. Meanwhile, customers can avail additional savings to their holiday shopping list with the special brochure released by Costco. The December 2025 Coupon Book, which offers significant savings from November 17 to December 21, has been issued by the retail giant.

Costco exterior (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Sundry Photography)

Products promoted in the year-end deal include the Keurig K-Crema coffee maker at $149.99 ($40 discount), the Ninja SLUSHi professional machine at $269.99 ($60 discount), and the Bose SoundLink Flex SE (second generation) waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker at $99.99 ($40 discount). There are also sales of commonplace items like Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shake at $19.99 ($5 discount) and different munchies at discounted rates. The Delsey 2-piece hardside luggage set is discounted by $40 (cost $139.99), the Bose QuietComfort SC noise-canceling headphones are now $169.99 (reduced from $329.99), and Bridgestone tires are significantly less, with discounts of $60 and $80. In addition to Black Friday incentives, this booklet is positioned as a strategic tool for holiday purchasing.

