Costco just brought back its Disneyland ticket deal — but there's one problem

The price point of these passes may come as a surprise to some as prices of necessities are rising.

Apart from attractive deals on popular products and a generous return policy, as well as free food samples, Costco also offers additional perks. Among them are Disneyland tickets that have been brought back in select warehouses by the retailer. The bad news is that it is more expensive than it has ever been in the past. That could be a problem as the store always makes sure to keep items that its customers can afford to purchase. If this ticket does not sell enough in the future, it might be taken off the shelves yet again quite soon.

Image of a Costco store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

As per a report in SFGATE, the Disneyland ticket deal only covers the first half of 2026. This means that the tickets will be valid from Jan. 8, 2026, and expire on June 12, 2026. Either that or within 13 days of a customer’s first visit to the parks. The second condition is important since the ticket in question is a two-day park hopper ticket with a Lightning Lane multi-pass. It is priced at $389.99 per person.

It is the most expensive ticket to enter Disneyland, and that is something not a lot of people would even consider buying, given the rising prices of necessities. The good thing is that the ticket would allow people to visit both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks each day, plus the skip-the-line service. This would be perfect for kids who could have all the fun in the world, minus the struggle of waiting in long queues.

The price is the same for kids over the age of three, but this time around, Costco has removed a rather important benefit. Previously, these Disneyland passes used to include a dining card, which is not the case this time around. That could put off shoppers as well, since spending so much money and then having to pay even more to eat just makes it seem like the deal is not worth it.

There are several ways in which customers can get great Disneyland deals elsewhere for a lot cheaper. Of course, it would not have all the benefits this one does. For example, the cheapest two-day ticket starts at $168 a day. The park hopper option can be added on, and it would cost $100 per ticket. That brings the total to $436. The Lightning Lane add-on will require another $35-$40.

Image showing a Disneyland castle. (Image Source: Photo by Craig Adderley | Pexels)

So, if you’re not too keen on the park hopper and Lightning Lane options, you could get a two-day pass for $336. However, you could avail these tickets for even less. During the fall earlier this year, Disneyland ran a promotion for two-day park hopper tickets that cost $259 each. That’s a lot less than what Costco was asking for. California residents also get offers from time to time, which allow them to purchase a three-day park hopper ticket for just $249.

More on Market Realist:

People are rushing to Costco after seeing the price of their Thanksgiving dinner kit

Costco's latest prices for two beloved products has everyone asking the same question

Costco stock prices are down even though the business is booming — should you invest now?