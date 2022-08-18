Starbucks Ups Its Offensive Against NLRB, Accuses It of Collusion

The direct attack on the NLRB is seen as the global coffee chain taking its union-busting tactics one step further. The company has accused the NLRB of colluding with a union organizing its workers to manipulate elections. The letter by Starbucks also asks for a suspension of mail-ballot elections until the agency investigates the company’s claims and reports the results to the public. The company’s complaint is supported by evidence from an unidentified NLRB career employee.