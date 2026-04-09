Sheetz Is Adding 100 New Locations to This Midwest State — Find Out Where Sheetz announced on April 8, 2026, that it has decided to break ground again in the Midwest, with plans of opening 100 stores in the next 10 years. By Jennifer Farrington April 9 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Maybe you heard, maybe you didn’t, but Sheetz is slated to open 100 new locations over the next 10 years, adding to the over 800 stores it already has in operation. Like the customer-favorite Buc-ee's, Sheetz is a one-stop shop that serves as a convenience store, fast-food spot, and gas station (at most locations). There are also bathrooms, essentially making it the perfect place to stop during a road trip or while traveling.

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Sheetz currently has locations in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, and North Carolina, according to its website, and its new locations will be breaking ground for the first time in yet another state, bringing its footprint to eight U.S. states. So, where will the new Sheetz locations be dropping? Find out now.

Sheetz is bringing 100 new locations to the Midwest.

Source: Wikimedia Commons A Sheetz gas station being built.

Sheetz announced on April 8, 2026, via press release that it has decided to break ground again in the Midwest, specifically Indiana. The company is planning to open 100 store locations over the next 10 years, with the first stores set to be built in the greater Indianapolis area in 2027. While the company didn’t provide specific details on where the other locations will go aside from Indianapolis, it noted that it will be sharing more details “as the development process advances.”

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Although the expansion will cost the company around $1 billion in investments, it says the new locations will create more than 3,000 long-term jobs. It sounds like a lot, but each Sheetz location employs between 30-35 people, according to the company’s press release, making it easier to see how many jobs could come from the new 100 locations slated to be built.

We can't keep this secret any longer! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/lOv0f3ZSEk — SHEETZ (@sheetz) April 8, 2026

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And it probably won’t have too much trouble filling those positions, considering the company’s name landed on the “100 Best Companies to Work For” list created by Great Place to Work and Fortune Media, a title it’s held for 11 years straight. And it may largely be due to the benefits it offers employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, 12 weeks of paid maternity leave, college tuition reimbursement, and an employee stock ownership plan.

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Why do people make such a big deal about Sheetz?

People love convenience and quality, and that’s one thing Sheetz has managed to blend together. The convenience store offers everything a convenience store typically does, but also fresh (hot) food, yummy treats and desserts, cleaner bathrooms, and if you need it, gas.

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It not only makes for the perfect rest stop during a long trip in the car, but locals seem to much rather prefer setups like this. That’s because it saves folks the trouble of jumping from a fast food spot to a gas station, and gives a sense of security with all the employees and customers coming in and out, compared to a traditional gas station.