Costco Just Added a Bunch of Sweet and Savory Food Options for May 2026! Costco dropped a bunch of new sweet and savory snacks for May of 2026. Check them out before your next Costco run. By Risa Weber May 7 2026, Published 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Costco runs can be overwhelming, with crowded stores and so many products to choose from. But things are definitely easier when you know what you want to get ahead of time. And shopping trips are super satisfying when you discover new favorites throughout the store.

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Costco just made stocking the pantry a little more interesting, having released some tasty snacks and other yummy food items in May of 2026. Here's what we know about Costco's newest food products.

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Stock your freezer with Costco's fun new frozen products.

Costco is now selling frozen mango on a stick, which makes for a sweet and healthy snack. You can get a pack of 14 for $13. They also now carry Jeni's key lime pie frozen dessert sandwiches. The frozen treats have a layer of tart key lime ice cream between two graham cracker cookies. A pack of 8 goes for $14.50.

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Get ready for some new and budget-friendly sweet and savory snacks.

Costco's new sweet and salty cookies consist of pretzel pieces, caramel chunks, and chocolate chips in a brown-butter cookie dough base. Score a package of 24 for $10.99. According to @costco_empties, the chain also released a strawberry cream pie and a quiche lorraine with ham and bacon.

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On the strictly salty side of things, Costco also released Kirkland Signature sea salt popcorn as well as Doritos protein chips. You can get 36 single-serving bags of the popcorn for just $10, and one 13-serving bag of the protein Doritos for $6. The protein Doritos have 10 grams of protein per serving! One Costco customer wrote on Reddit that the protein Doritos are the only protein chips they've tried that actually taste like a regular chip(but thicker).

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Costco also released a new milk product, a new marinated steak option, and a limited-edition Olipop pack.

On social media, Kirkland's new ultra-filtered, lactose-free, reduced-fat milk is being compared to Fairlife's ultra-filtered, lactose-free milk. However, Costco's product is much cheaper per gallon. Next time you fire up the grill, swing by Costco first to grab their new cilantro-lime marinated flank steak. It comes with an extra side of cilantro lime sauce.

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Costco has carried Olipop products before, but they now have a limited edition Spring variety pack, featuring raspberry sherbet, Shirley Temple, and strawberry vanilla flavors. Olipop sodas contain plant fiber, prebiotics, and botanicals, which support gut health and digestion, per Olipop's website.