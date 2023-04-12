Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer Source: Serendipity3 Facebook From Gold Leaf to Truffles: These Are the World's Most Expensive Sandwiches Sandwiches are a popular staple for lunch or dinner. Some chefs have put their own spin on things. What are the most expensive sandwiches? By Danielle Letenyei Apr. 12 2023, Published 7:06 p.m. ET

If someone asked what the world’s most expensive sandwich is, you might think it’s a lobster roll or prime rib melt, but it’s actually a grilled cheese sandwich. However, this isn't an ordinary grilled cheese sandwich like the one you used to eat with a bowl of tomato soup.

We've got all the details on the most expensive sandwiches in the world. Chefs have put their own spin on certain recipes and taken them to a whole new level.

The most expensive sandwich isn't your average grilled cheese sandwich.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the world’s most expensive sandwich is the $214 Quintessential Grilled Cheese made at the New York City restaurant, Serendipity3 by renowned chef Joe Calderone. The sandwich includes rare Caciocavallo Podolico cheese between two pieces of French Pullman champagne bread made with Dom Perignon champagne and edible gold flakes. It’s grilled with white truffle butter and served with South African Lobster Tomato Bisque.

Source: Getty Images

Serendipity3 brought the sandwich back for a limited time to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12.

Although Guinness named the Quintessential Grilled Cheese the world’s most expensive sandwich, a quick Google search will uncover some sandwiches with much higher price tags. Here are six of the most expensive sandwiches in the world.

1. The Douche Burger

Source: 666 Burger Facebook

Owners of a food truck in New York City, 666 Burger, created the “Douche Burger” in 2012 to show their disgust of gourmet burgers, including one Serendipity3 and Chef Calderone were selling for $295. Priced at $666, the Douche Burger was wrapped in gold leaf and topped with lobster, truffles, and caviar.

2. Le Burger Extravagant

Le Burger Extravagant was the $295 burger created by Chef Calderone at Serendipity3 around 2012. It was made with Japanese Waygu beef infused with 10-herb white truffle butter, seasoned with Salish Alderwood smoked Pacific sea salt, topped with cheddar cheese, shaved black truffles, and a fried quail egg served on a white truffle-buttered Champagne roll and topped with creme fraiche and caviar. The burger even came with a solid gold toothpick encrusted with diamonds.

3. Bacon Bling Sandwich

A cafe in Cheltenham, England, jumped on the gourmet sandwich bandwagon with the Bacon Bling Sandwich. Sold at the Tangberry’s Cafe for $225, the sandwich’s ingredients included rare breed bacon, an egg, black truffles, truffle oil, gold leaf, watercress, saffron, and gold dust.

4. Richard Nouveau Burger

Black truffles and gold leaf were also ingredients in the Richard Nouveau Burger, sold for $175 at the Wall Street Burger Shoppe in NYC. It was made with Kobe beef, seared foie gras, Gruyere cheese, and mushrooms.

5. Von Essen Platinum Club Sandwich

The Von Essen hotel chain in the U.K. created this triple-decker club sandwich using ham, poulet de Bresse (a French chicken breed), white truffles, quail eggs, and semi-dried Italian tomatoes. The sandwich has a $150 price tag.

6. Barclay Prime Cheesesteak