Yes, You Can Buy Jeffrey Dahmer’s Prison Glasses — For a Hefty Price

As disturbing (and disgusting) as Dahmer’s crimes were, many people seem to collectively agree that they like his shades, with rapper Rick Ross being one of them. Back in September, Ross took to Twitter with a request from his fans: “Locate me a pair of Dahmer shades.”

While it wasn’t clear if the artist wanted a pair that actually belonged to the killer or some specs that closely resemble them, we discovered that a pair of Dahmer’s glasses may be available for purchase.