Dollar General's Simmer & Stir Line Launch Has Finally Happened! Dollar General's simmer & stir Line launch had customers clutching their pearls as they awaited for the inexpensive kitchenware to hit the shelves. By Niko Mann May 13 2026, Published 3:59 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Stir the Pot

If you have been waiting for the launch of the Dollar General simmer & stir kitchenware line, the wait is finally over. The much-awaited inexpensive kitchenware has finally hit the shelves at several Dollar General stores nationwide, according to a press release from the company shared on May 5, 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Each item on the simmer & stir line is priced at $12 or less, and most items will run you between $2 and $3.50. At least 16,000 stores are now selling the merchandise as of May 11, 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Dollar General's simmer & stir Line launch is here.

The Dollar General simmer & stir kitchen line is designed to enhance everyday cooking with "modern style, practical function and incredible value." The exclusive kitchenware is only available at Dollar General stores, and the items include an assortment of almost 30 kitchen accessories and tools to make cooking with ease with an "upscale look" without the high price. Natalie McConnell, the vice president of apparel, holiday, and home for Dollar General, said the brand is "about delivering joy."

“With simmer & stir, we’re making it possible for customers to refresh their kitchens with tools that look great, perform beautifully, and fit their budget,” she said. "It’s about delivering joy to the everyday cooking experience, whether you’re mixing, measuring, flipping or serving.”

Article continues below advertisement

The new simmer & stir kitchenware line includes several tools to help make cooking easier, such as measuring cups, measuring spoons, mixing bowls, spatulas, spoons, turners, tongs, whisks and even more accessories. "Each item is designed with durability, comfort and modern aesthetics in mind,' reads a description from the release. "Giving customers a simple way to upgrade their kitchens without overspending."

Article continues below advertisement

"The introduction of simmer & stir builds on DG’s growing portfolio of elevated home essentials, including celebrity partnerships with Dolly Parton and Holly Williams," the release added. "This effort underscores DG’s commitment to serving as America’s General Store, bringing quality, value, and style to households nationwide."

Dollar General has partnerships with singers Dolly Parton and Holly Williams, and Holly shared a video showcasing items from her line for Mother's Day on Instagram that were priced as low as $1. Her line includes cooking items like measuring cups, kitchen towels and other kitchenware, all made for a low price. Holly's line also includes miscellaneous items like picture frames for one dollar.

Article continues below advertisement

The post was captioned, "No matter what you pick from xo Holly by Holly Williams, we know mom’s gonna love it! (And you know you’ll get some added savings too."