Costco Drops Prices on Many Kirkland Items — Here’s What’s Getting Cheaper According to a May 2026 earnings call, executives revealed they’ve slashed the prices of some of Costco's most coveted items. Here's what is cheaper. By Jennifer Farrington June 8 2026, Published 2:46 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

As the price of household essentials and food continues to rise, warehouse retailer Costco is looking to give its customers a little relief by rolling back the prices on some of its signature Kirkland items.

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That’s right, while Costco is widely known for offering lower prices per item since everything is sold in bulk, it’s reportedly dropping prices even further, executives revealed during a May 2026 earnings call. So what items are affected by the price reduction, and just how low are they going? Keep reading to find out!

Costco dropped the prices on several Kirkland Signature products.

Source: Mega

Shoppers have apparently been complaining about prices on select Costco items, and it seems the retailer listened and took action. According to a May 2026 earnings call, executives revealed they’ve slashed the prices of some of the most coveted items, per Fox News. Overall, the price reductions range from $1 all the way to $10, which is a pretty big deal considering many retailers are raising prices as operational costs continue to soar.

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According to the news outlet, CFO Gary Millerchip revealed prices would be lowered for these products. Kirkland Signature King Size Sheets would drop from $89.99 to $79.99. KS Golf Balls went down from $32.99 to $29.99. While those items might not be as important to some consumers who are more focused on essentials, those shoppers will be happy to hear that KS Crispy Wings went down from $16.99 to $14.99.

Lower prices mean more savings for everyone 🛒💸Nice move, Costco! — 🅰️ndré Castr🅾️🇧🇷 (@Andrektb76) June 8, 2026

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Costco also dropped the price on its KS Milk Chocolate Almonds from $19.99 to $18.99. It’s not a huge drop, but every little bit counts when trying to budget and save on groceries. Now, it’s worth noting that while Costco may be doing some shoppers a favor by lowering prices on certain items, the company hasn’t made any public announcements online or in stores regarding the changes.

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Why is Costco dropping prices?

It’s all about keeping up with the competition. With stories like Sam’s Club and even Walmart offering lower prices on certain items, Costco wants to keep its bid in the running for the store with the lowest prices. As CEO Ron Vachris put it, per Fox News, “Our goal is to be the first to lower prices and last to raise them.” CFO Gary Millerchip also added, “Our goal is to be the first to lower prices where we see opportunities to do so.”

Naturally, there were some people who were quite pleased to hear about Costco lowering its prices on certain items. One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Costco lowering prices is the kind of anti-inflation news we actually need right now. It’s smart positioning — keeping the essentials affordable while others hike prices to cover supply costs. A win for the household budget, for sure.”

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Costco lowering prices is the kind of anti-inflation news we actually need right now. 🛒 It’s smart positioning—keeping the essentials affordable while others hike prices to cover supply costs. A win for the household budget, for sure. — OffsidePolitics (@RightKlick_G) June 8, 2026

But others were hesitant to get too excited, as they worry the drop in price could result in lower quality or quantity, with another user writing on X, “Yeah, by shrinking the quantity, weight or quality of those products. Or all 3.” They added that they think Costco “shortened their Kirkland toilet paper rolls and it’s made with cheaper paper now. Definite difference today vs. what the toilet paper was 2+ yrs ago.”

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Yeah, by shrinking the quantity, weight or quality of those products. Or all 3 😏



I know for a fact they’ve shortened their Kirkland toilet paper rolls and it’s made with cheaper paper now. Definite difference today vs. what the toilet paper was 2+ yrs ago. — LadyPatriot 🍊 (@Pete2Shawn) June 8, 2026