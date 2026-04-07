Rumor Has It Costco Is Selling a 150-Inch TV, and People Have Questions A TikTok video claims Costco is now selling 150-inch TVs, and many people are wondering if this is real or fake. Here’s the truth. By Jennifer Farrington April 7 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@christophergambin;Unsplash

If you thought 85-inch TVs were huge, prepare to be blown away. Because apparently, Costco just released a size that trumps all others — 150 inches. In a video shared by TikToker @christophergambin in early April 2026, he shows a photo of a massive TV standing inside a Costco wholesale warehouse, towering over a man clearly impressed by it.

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At first glance, it’s a shocker, because the TV is much larger than the man and is sitting atop not one, but two wooden pallets! The video immediately prompted people to start searching online for it because, come on, it’s a 150-inch TV, and everyone wants to know the price and availability. But after a quick search, it seems the Costco 150-inch TV only appears in select social media posts. So now people are wondering, is the TV real or fake?

Does Costco really sell a 150-inch TV?

TikToker @christophergambin’s video suggests that Costco has upped the ante in terms of entertainment and is offering a 150-inch TV to customers, or active membership holders, since you need a Costco membership to shop there. While his video doesn’t show a live unboxing of the TV or someone actually seeing it in-store, it does show the huge box sitting on the store floor, towering over a man standing there examining it.

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Christopher, like many, questions what type of vehicle you’d use to transport it and how you’d even fit it through a door because, based on the image, it’s obviously too large to fit through a standard front door. He also jokes that if someone tried mounting it on a wall, it could tear the whole house down. It’s over the top, to say the least, and something most people would probably give a hard pass to.

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But it seems there’s no need to even weigh whether you’d want or need a 150-inch TV, because it doesn’t appear to be real. Through a little digging, we found that Costco doesn’t seem to be selling a 150-inch TV, as it’s not listed on its website or anywhere online indicating it’s available. This has led many to speculate that the photo included in @christophergambin’s video is AI-generated.

What further suggests the Costco 150-inch TV isn’t real or available at a store near you is that a quick search of the brand listed on the box, “Global Tech,” doesn’t pull up any TVs for sale. In fact, the only results that populate for “Global Tech” and “TV” are related to a podcast. That, coupled with how advanced AI image generators are these days, makes the photo Christopher shared seem more like something created by AI than something sitting in a Costco store.

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this is obviously an AI image - if you look up “Global Tech 150” TV” it just goes to this one video. What is “Global Tech” anyway - never heard of em. — Spectromagix (@Spectromagix) April 7, 2026

The largest TV Costco currently has for sale is 100 inches.

While the idea of a 150-inch TV at Costco is quite intriguing, it’s not yet a real thing, but the wholesale retailer does sell some pretty large TVs. Based on what’s available on its website, it seems the largest TV size Costco currently sells is 100 inches, and they are only available through Costco Direct, which is an online program that offers discounts on larger items like appliances and electronics.

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