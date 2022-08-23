Chipotle Brings Back IQ Test for Bogo Rewards — This Week Only!

The first launch of Chipotle IQ offered 250,000 deals to winners, but this year the offer was extended to 500,000 winners. The trivia started at 12:00 p.m. EST on Aug. 22 and will continue until Aug. 26. If you aren't one of the first 100,000 winners each day, you can participate at 12:00 p.m. EST the following day. Even if you aren't one of the first 100,000 of the day, the test is still available to take, so you can practice your knowledge of Chipotle.