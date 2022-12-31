Planning to Shop? Some Stores May Be Closed New Year's Eve
Christmas has come and gone, but our shopping needs continue, and some retailers may take time off when the new year arrives. It's a good idea to assume smaller, local businesses may be closed on New Year's, but what about national chains? Are stores closed on New Year's Eve?
Fortunately for those still looking to score a deal (and those who just need their everyday groceries), plenty of retailers and grocers are open for both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. You can also look for New Year's Eve sales that can save you big bucks.
Be aware of which stores are closed on New Year's Eve before heading out to shop.
Perhaps you need to stock up on the ingredients to feed a New Year's Eve crowd, or you want to pick up those "2023" glasses and other decorative items. Or if you're just doing your regular shopping, remember that certain businesses will be closed early on New Year's Eve, and may be closed completely on New Year's Day.
Stores open on New Year's Eve:
- Albertson's (closes at 9 p.m.)
- Costco
- Kroger
- Publix (closes at 9 p.m.)
- Trader Joe's (closes at 5 p.m.)
- Whole Foods
- Target
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- CVS
- Rite Aid
Be sure to check with specific stores in case of changes in operating hours on New Year's Eve, however!
Some grocers and retailers are closed on New Year's Day.
What's open on New Year's Day?
While government offices are closed on Jan. 1 and 2 for New Year's, most grocery stores in the U.S. will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, as well as Jan. 2.
Grocery stores and pharmacies that are open on New Year's Day:
- Albertson's (6 a.m.-8 p.m.)
- Kroger (hours vary)
- Publix (hours vary; pharmacies are closed)
- Target (normal hours)
- Walgreens (some stores may close early)
- Stop & Shop
- Walmart (normal hours)
- Wegmans (normal hours)
- Whole Foods (hours vary)
- CVS (hours may vary)
Other retailers open on New Year's Day:
- Bed Bath & Beyond (hours may vary)
- Dick's (10 a.m.-7 p.m.)
- Home Depot (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)
- IKEA (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)
- Kohl's (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)
- Macy's (normal hours)
- PetCo (normal hours)
- PetSmart (possibly 10 a.m.-6 p.m. like last year)
Reduced hours are possible in some large retailers on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. In particular, if you're thinking of a store that normally is open 24 hours, check on whether they close early or open late over the holiday weekend.
Banks may have different hours for New Year's weekend.
Your bank is likely not open on New Year's Day. For those who still go into a brick-and-mortar bank branch, be aware that New Year's Eve is a regular business day, but as it falls on a Saturday, many banks may not be open, or may reduce their opening hours. New Year's Day, you can expect your bank to be closed (again, not a surprise as it's a Sunday).
If you do your banking exclusively online, bear in mind that transactions initiated over the holiday weekend likely won't process until the next business day. And plenty of banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Capital One will also be closed Monday, Jan. 2, so plan deposits and payments accordingly.
Many government offices are closed Monday, Jan. 2.
Like a number of banks, many government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year's holiday. U.S. Post Office branches are among those that are closed on Monday, so be sure to get any mailing done quickly. Local post offices are open on New Year's Eve, though you may want to verify the hours they're open in advance.
In addition, the New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Jan. 2, as is common when an official holiday falls on a Sunday.