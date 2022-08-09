Issey Miyake Built an Impressive Net Worth as a Fashion Designer

Miyake said in a lecture in 1998, “To me, clothes should not be things which confine or enclose the body…clothes should make one free.” This could be seen in the wardrobe of Steve Jobs, remembered for his uniform of black turtleneck with jeans and sneakers. His black turtlenecks were duplicates made by Miyake for Jobs, who had even tried to hire the designer to create an official Apple staff uniform.