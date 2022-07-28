These Companies Are the Top Guns When It Comes to Firearms
Debates on restricting firearms have been raging for years now, and with mass shootings becoming more frequent in America, there are major concerns about how to safely administer and sell guns. As the firearms industry is deeply entrenched in the country’s history, it’s been challenging to regulate the products. Meanwhile, gun companies continue to make billions of dollars, and their revenue is only growing. Which gun companies make the most money?
Firearms may be used for self-defense, hunting, or sports and other recreational activities, and millions of guns are bought per year. And with gun companies serving customers around the world, they bring in plenty of revenue to put toward their marketing budgets, making it more difficult to put restrictions into place.
Which gun companies make the most money?
Sturm, Ruger & Co. (RGR) | 2021 revenue: $731 million
Sturm, Ruger & Co., better known as Ruger, is one of the world's younger gun manufacturers, founded in 1949. It was the number-one firearms manufacturer in the U.S. from 2008 to 2011, as it was the go-to for consumers needing a firearm for self-protection. With 2021 revenue of $731 million, Ruger continues to be a household name in America. The company’s stock (NYSE:RGR) has risen by about 1.3 percent in July 2022.
Beretta | 2019 revenue: $830.7 million
Nearly 500 years old, Beretta is the world's oldest active manufacturer of firearms. The Italian company was founded in 1526, and was one of the first to create long-form guns.
The manufacturer was also one of the first to create machine guns, and is widely known for its semi- and fully automatic guns. Beretta firearms are commonly used in law enforcement and in the military, as it’s been used by European military groups since its conception. In 2019, it made $830.7 million in revenue.
Remington Outdoor | 2021 revenue: $865.1 million
Remington may have gone bankrupt in 2020, but its business still generates tons of money. The gun manufacturer made $865.1 million in revenue in 2021, as it’s a household name for hunters and people working outdoors.
In the company’s bankruptcy auction, its business divisions were broken up and sold to various bidders, including rival gun companies Vista Outdoor and Sturm, Ruger & Co. Vista acquired Remington’s ammunition and accessories businesses.
Smith & Wesson (SWBI) | 2021 revenue: $1.08 billion
Smith & Wesson, a popular brand, has been referenced in movies, TV shows, and music. Founded in 1852, the company made guns used in the American Civil War. According to Zippia, Smith & Wesson is the world's largest gun company, with revenue of $1.08 billion in 2021.
The gun brand manufactured over 7.5 million guns in 2021, and that amount is expected to increase annually. The Massachusetts-based company plans to move its headquarters to Maryville, Tenn., where it hopes to improve its working environment and production strategies. Smith & Wesson stock (NASDAQ:SWBI) has risen 1 percent in July 2022.