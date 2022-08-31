Snowmobile Company Polaris Issues Its Second Recall This Month

The announcement comes with strict directions to minimize further accidents. It says, "Consumers should immediately stop using the impacted units. Polaris is currently evaluating a comprehensive action plan to correct this concern at no cost to consumers and will contact affected consumers once determined." The statement continued by saying that snowmobile owners shouldn't try to make any repairs on their own and that if a rider must use their snowmobile, they need to ensure the tank is full or add fresh gasoline if needed.