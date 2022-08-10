Angela Yee Has Built a Business Empire — Diversity Is a Key Concept
The host of a nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” Angela Yee also runs three separate businesses in Brooklyn, N.Y. As a Black female founder, Yee is committed to values like inclusion and diversity in the way she runs her companies. Here are the concepts behind Angela Yee’s businesses today.
Yee, who tweeted that her popular “The Breakfast Club” FM radio show “as we know it” was ending, has her hands full with three companies. Her businesses include a coffee shop, a juice shop, and a hair-care company. As per Finurah, Yee said that representation is important and that sometimes getting people to take her seriously as a Black woman is a challenge.
Coffee Uplifts People is Angela Yee’s coffee company.
Yee is the co-founder of Coffee Uplifts People (CUP), which “has an ambitious vision to fulfill the promise of coffee within its every touch point, from producers, importers, roasters, baristas, consumers and the communities it is consumed within.”
The coffee firm aims to uphold values of diversity, inclusion, representation, and equity. Yee and her partners Tony Forte and LaRon Batchelor collaborate with the Brooklyn Roasting Company. In addition to the brick-and-mortar coffee shop, customers can buy CUP products online. Yee said that her goal is for employees to open franchises of the coffee shop.
Angela Yee also co-founded Drink Fresh Juice.
Drink Fresh Juice is Yee’s juice shop. She co-owns that business with Tony Forte, which sells USDA organic, cold-pressed, 100 percent juice. The company claims to have no added sugar in its juices, no harsh pesticides, and no chemical fertilizers.
Yee also owns a hair-care company, Private Label.
Private Label Extensions is Yee’s third business, which sells hair products like extensions, wigs, and weaves. Mikey Moran is Yee’s business partner and the CEO of Private Label Extensions. Yee told the Jacksonville Free Press that she believes it’s important to have multiple streams of income to build wealth.
“It’s important to be diverse. If there’s anything we’ve learned from the pandemic [it] is that one stream of income isn’t gonna do it.” Yee is practicing that belief with her multiple businesses and real estate investments.
Yee tweeted that her radio show could be coming to an end.
On August 9, 2022, Yee posted a tweet seeming to indicate that her radio program, “The Breakfast Club,” would be ending soon. However, since her Twitter post said “as you know it,” there may be some room for interpretation. Whether the radio show is ending or undergoing changes remains to be seen.
Angela Yee owns several real estate properties.
According to the New York Post, in 2022 Yee purchased a Catskills home with friend and broker, Sara Nolan. The home consists of seven bedrooms and four baths and rests on nine and a half acres.
Yee also owns a brownstone in Brooklyn that she bought for $2.8 million as well as a second brownstone and a condo in Williamsburg. She said that the Catskills home, which she and Nolan paid $1.9 million for, would be a real estate investment rented out to guests as well as an occasional personal getaway from the city.