Target's Car Seat Trade-In Program Will Be Available April 16–29 — Don't Miss Out! Target's car seat trade-in program is coming back very soon. Here's all you need to know about how to use the Target car seat trade-in program. By Kathryn Underwood Apr. 13 2023, Published 6:09 p.m. ET

For parents of infants and toddlers, the Target car seat trade-in program is a great way to upgrade your baby gear. Target has announced the next window of dates when they will be accepting old car seats. Here are all the details you need to know about the Target car seat trade-in program and how it could save you money.

One of the largest expenses for new parents, which continues as children grow older, is a car seat. The safety equipment is important for your child, so it's essential to buy quality car seats and avoid using ones that are expired or damaged. That's why Target's car seat trade-in program could be a useful opportunity.

The cost of raising a child varies greatly, but it's definitely not a small addition to a person's budget. If you have spent several hundred dollars on a car seat, you might wonder what you should do with it after your child outgrows it. Here's where the Target car seat trade-in program comes in handy.

How does Target's car seat trade-in program work?

At Target stores, the next time frame when parents and caregivers will be able to trade in old car seats is in late April 2023. The company announced that people will be able to recycle their old, expired, or damaged car seats. As a part of Target's sustainability initiatives, the program will also offer a financial benefit to parents.

The car seat trade-in program includes even car seats that have sustained damage or that have passed their expiration date. As a thank-you for recycling a car seat with Target, the company is offering a 20 percent off coupon that you'll be able to put towards a new car seat.

What types of car seats qualify for the trade-in program?

The FAQ section of the program says that car seats include all infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, and harness or booster-style car seats. Plus, any of these types of car seats that are expired or damaged may be recycled. Nearly all Target stores are participating in the car seat trade-in program. Only "select small format stores" may be exempt.

When is the Target car seat trade-in program window?

For about two weeks near the end of April, customers can visit participating Target stores to trade in their old or damaged car seats. April 16 is the first day of the trade-in period, and the final day is April 29.

According to the Target website, the program has resulted in recycling of 2.19 million car seats since it began in 2016. Along with that impressive figure, the total weight of car seat materials recycled during that time frame is 32.9 million pounds.

Recycling old car seats gets you a discount on a new car seat or other car seat accessories, along with select baby gear.

How much money do you save with a Target car seat trade-in?

Customers who bring in their old car seats will receive a 20 percent off coupon. This coupon may be redeemed for other select baby gear, car seats, booster seats, car seat bases, travel systems, or strollers. (Examples of qualifying baby gear include high chairs, swings, and rockers.) Target says that the coupons are redeemable twice.