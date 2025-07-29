ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' expert says 'it's almost like winning lottery' after revealing the value of a painting

The guest was surprised to learn that it was by one of the top artist's of the time.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow" (Cover image source: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow" (Cover image source: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)

"Antiques Roadshow" guests bring artworks and vintage items to the show, hoping for a significant appraisal, but even then, they find it hard to believe when experts put a high price on them. It often happens with artifacts that are a class apart, such as a painting by a Dutch painter named Petrus van Schendel, who was active from 1830 to 1870 and specialized in candlelight painting.

via GIPHY

 

The painting represented a scene in a British marketplace of the time near the docks. One of the main subjects of it was a woman sitting by her store, her face illuminated by candlelight. It was a nighttime market, and the moon was brilliantly painted, casting a silhouette on the surrounding landscape. It was a tremendous work of art.

The expert could not stop singing its praises. He was clearly blown away by it, especially by how brilliantly the artist depicted the candlelight. “The way the light comes off the candle and illuminates her face. And you’ve got the source of light here. And you’ve got another candlelight here. And tremendously subtle lighting,” he said. The expert also spoke about some of the other characters and how well they’d been depicted.

Screenshot showing the painting. (Inmage credit: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the painting. (Image source: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)

The guest said that it had been in her husband’s family for a number of years. His father worked in the fish market, and perhaps that was one of the reasons why he liked it so much, according to the guest. When the expert said that he had good taste, the guest claimed that she did too, as she was the one who loved and chose the piece when the house was split up.

It was then revealed by the expert at the bottom right of the painting, the artist’s signature was. Petrus van Schendel had been one of the best candlelight painters of his time, and his work, at the time of taping, was quite popular at auctions. Therefore, there was no doubt that this one would bring in a lot of money, “I did see some of Van Schendel’s paintings in New York two or three years ago. Perhaps five years ago,” the guest added.

Screenshot showing the finer details of the painting. (Image credit: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the finer details of the painting. (Image credit: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)

“Well, his work does come up quite regularly at auction, so we know reasonably clearly what this probably would make,” the expert said. Thanks to the artist’s popularity among collectors and the quality of the guest’s painting, it was valued at £70,000 ($94,022) to £90,000 ($120,886). The expert also said that the painting should be insured for £100,000 ($134,318). The guest was overjoyed upon hearing this and could hardly believe its worth.

“Those candlelit paintings are amazing. We have a few prints, and the artist was good at it as well. At night, when all the lights are out, it truly appears as light coming from the canvas/print,” one viewer commented on YouTube. “An absolutely beautiful painting. Oh, to have to talent to paint something even close to this,” quipped another.

