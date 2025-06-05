ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy money' after expert revealed the value of his Batman painting

The painting was the artist's take on a scene from the 1966 Batman movie starring Adam West.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing the guest (L) and the expert with the painting on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest (L) and the expert with the painting on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

When Batman is mentioned, one would instantly think of a comic book collection, action figures, or movie merch. But on “Antiques Roadshow,” a guest turned up with a painting depicting a scene from a 1966 movie about the 'Caped Crusader.' The guest said that he had paid a thousand dollars to purchase the painting, and upon hearing its new value, he said, “Holy money,” in disbelief. 

via GIPHY

 

The painting depicted a scene from the movie, but the artist took creative liberty and made it into a rather scandalous piece of art. “I don’t really remember there being such a debaucherous scene in the movie,” the expert Laura Wooley said. “I think he’s kind of used artistic license to depict the scene, and we see a lot of drinking and lots of fun going on.” Despite the nature of the painting, Wooley absolutely loved the artist's take on it.

Screenshot showing the painting. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the painting. (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

There was no signature on the painting, but the expert revealed that the artist who worked on all of the Batman series at the time, and the film, was Leslie Thomas. When Wooley learned that the guest had paid $1,000, she said that it was a good deal, as a lot of Thomas’s work had not made it to the market, and that production art was an emerging area of interest for collectors.

When the time came to place a value on the painting, Wooley said that a conservative value would be around $6,000 to $8,000. “I would not be shocked at all if it went well beyond that,” she added. That’s when the guest had a stunned reaction. “I mean, the market for Batman continues to grow. He’s one of the beloved comic book figures, and Adam West Batman, I think, is everyone’s favorite Batman,” she added.

 

Batman may be the most popular DC Comics character today, but the age of superheroes would never have come about without the original superhero, Superman. One guest, on an earlier episode of “Antiques Roadshow,” brought one of the first ever Superman figures ever made, and she was left emotional after hearing its appraisal value. Even the expert could not believe what he was seeing.

Three such figures were found in the guest’s great-grandfather’s boarding house. “There are a lot of Superman figures. This is the Superman figure,” the expert said. “This is not something you could buy. This would have been a retailer incentive to promote DC Comics.” The expert tried to remain as professional as possible, but he was clearly a superhero geek and couldn’t help but “freak out.”

 

When the time came for its appraisal, the guest said that the figure at auction could conservatively sell for $3,000 to $5,000. The guest wasn’t expecting this at all and got a little emotional. “Mom and Dad are gonna be really happy. That’s awesome. Have to tell the uncles too,” she said, trying to keep her bearings about her.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judges slam Kevin O'Leary as they believe contestant isn’t asking for enough money
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges slam Kevin O'Leary as they believe contestant isn’t asking for enough money
The entrepreneur was helping underpaid coffee farmers in her home country make some good money.
40 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy money' after expert revealed the value of his Batman painting
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy money' after expert revealed the value of his Batman painting
The painting was the artist's take on a scene from the 1966 Batman movie starring Adam West.
1 hour ago
'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him
The wrestler was delighted to get his trunks back after years and promised to buy Harrison a meal.
19 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle
The contestant was silent as the clock was ticking, and the answer accurately described the situation.
22 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful
Since the entrepreneur shared that she made $260,000 in hours, the sharks were convinced she didn't need them.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert gives massive appraisal to 'Blade Runner' prop that 'jealous nerds' would love
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' expert gives massive appraisal to 'Blade Runner' prop that 'jealous nerds' would love
The item was a painting from the set of the original "Blade Runner" film, that's popular even today.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring an Olympic gold medalist to win a massive deal with two judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring an Olympic gold medalist to win a massive deal with two judges
They were asking for a massive $20 million valuation, which put a lot of the sharks off at first.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her snuff bottle: 'You're kidding...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her snuff bottle: 'You're kidding...'
The guest had no idea what the bottle was worth or even what was paid for it when it was bought.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal
It was a talking Ewok telephone toy that a guest had wanted $175 for
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant calls the judges 'serial killers' to their face and still gets $300,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant calls the judges 'serial killers' to their face and still gets $300,000 deal
The entrepreneur's wit was one of the things that impressed sharks and got him a deal.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' winner reveals how she's going to spend $35,000 and viewers never saw that coming
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' winner reveals how she's going to spend $35,000 and viewers never saw that coming
Fans of the show took to X to express their surprise as the contestant did something no one expected.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey reveals the prize he liked the least on the show and we can see why
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey reveals the prize he liked the least on the show and we can see why
The host usually speaks highly of the show but not everything about it is perfect.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a massive $34,000 for an iconic 'Star Wars' movie poster
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a massive $34,000 for an iconic 'Star Wars' movie poster
It was surprising to see Harrison pay that much money for a poster, but it was a special one.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who brought a tortoise sculpture gets a life-changing appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who brought a tortoise sculpture gets a life-changing appraisal
The guest was not expecting such a high valuation and couldn't help but laugh about it.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee rips off his jacket like Hulk Hogan after seeing wrestling memorabilia
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee rips off his jacket like Hulk Hogan after seeing wrestling memorabilia
Clearly, Chumlee was a pro-wrestling fan in his younger days and still had a lot of that energy.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle
COSTCO
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle
He could have taken his new car to his Costco adventures but that is not going to happen.
3 days ago
Mark Cuban offers a huge $500,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' constestants dressed as British Royalty
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers a huge $500,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' constestants dressed as British Royalty
Cuban said no at first as the entrepreneurs revealed that guest shark Peter Jones was their favorite.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bunch of old newspapers and gets a stunning appraisal for it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bunch of old newspapers and gets a stunning appraisal for it
The publication was started by a women's rights activist who helped to pass a major legislation.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 after easily solving a tough puzzle in bonus round
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 after easily solving a tough puzzle in bonus round
The man was trailing from the beginning but his game picked up pace later on.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' viewers baffled as all 3 contestants failed to guess 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' viewers baffled as all 3 contestants failed to guess 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star
The actor had a cameo in the popular sitcom and was the star of the blockbuster, "Shaft."
4 days ago