'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of a sculpture dug up from his garden

'Dad had a good day digging,' expert Christian Beadman told the guest after revealing the value of the sculpture.

A 2,500-year-old item left an appraiser on "Antiques Roadshow" astonished after he found out that it was just casually dug up in a garden. The piece's owner, who inherited it from his father, had tried his best to get more information about the artifact before coming to the show. In the end, the show's expert, Christian Beadman, revealed that the item dated back to probably 600BC and was worth nearly £3,000 or approximately $4,000, according to Birmingham Live.

Image showing the sculpture (Image source: Birmingham Live/ BBC Antiques Roadshow)

In the episode, the guest shared that his father found the item while digging in his garden in St Albans back in the 1960s. While the bronze sculpture resembled Egyptian figures, they had no idea what it truly was. He told Beadman that they sought expertise from institutions like the British Museum and St Albans Museum, and while they received some information, they still didn't have the full picture.

Beadman, who is an expert in British and Continental furniture and art, revealed that the sculpture depicted the Egyptian god Osiris, known as the god of the underworld and agriculture. "St Albans was a Roman town, of course. As an Egyptian god, one wonders what it's doing on the ground in St Albans. So, the Romans had this policy whereby they would use soldiers from one part of the empire to police and garrison parts of the empire that were about as far away from their homelands as you could get, so they couldn't get involved in uprisings and rebellions. It's kind of an acceptable proposition to suggest this was brought here by a character who was a devotee of Osiris," he said, explaining how the sculpture may have gotten to this part of the world.

Image showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: Birmingham Live/ BBC Antiques Roadshow)

He further commended the guest for getting the letters from the museums, saying that the item would have been worthless without the documentation. "It's so important that it has these letters, which give it providence. Those letters take it back straight away to 1964 and its first reintroduction into the world. Without those letters, its value would not only be halved, but it would be a difficult thing even to sell. These letters are as important as the object," he noted, as per the publication.

Beadman then went on to talk about the value of the item. Adding that if it were placed into a correct sale or an antiquities auction, then the item could be worth a lot. "I think this would probably be in the region of £2,000 to £3,000 (~$2,600 to $4,000). So dad had a good day digging," he told the guest.

The guest was shocked to learn the value of the item as he said, "I'm surprised - he certainly did." He then thanked Beadman for sharing the crucial information on the item and for the stunning appraisal.

