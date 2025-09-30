ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘you’re kidding’ after hearing the value of her family heirloom

The guest had absolutely no idea that the Ching Dynasty snuff bottle could be worth so much.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest, the item, and the expert on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest, the item, and the expert on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Sometimes, the value of an artifact defies its size. This happened when an "Antiques Roadshow" guest who brought in a tiny Chinese snuff bottle got a stunning appraisal that left her in shock. The owner of the Japanese embellished, Ching Dynasty bottle, who had no sense of its value and provenance, was enlightened by the show's expert, Richard Cervantes, who ended up appraising it at about $6,000. 

Screenshot showing the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode, the guest shared that the bottle was passed down in her family for generations before it made its way to her. "This is a snuff bottle that was passed down from my great aunt Selena, and she and her husband traveled extensively, probably in the 1920s. They went overseas, and they were in the Orient a fair amount," she told Cervantes. The expert then took over to explain the provenance of the tiny snuff bottle. "Well, there's a reason why snuff bottles were made so prolifically during the Ching Dynasty in Chinese history. Smoking was illegal, so it actually came down from the emperor that if you wished to take tobacco, you had to do it in snuff form," he explained.

Thus, he added that a snuff bottle became a status symbol like a nice watch or jewelry. "We can separate it into two components. If we can look past the embellishment for now and just admire this beautiful white jade snuff bottle, I can tell it comes from the 18th century. Now, during the 18th century, during the Quianlong Emperor's reign, they mined this wonderful milky white nephrite in the western part of China," he added. 

Screenshot showing the expert talking to the guest (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert talking to the guest (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

He further noted that the bottle had several desirable features that gave it character despite its flaws. He then explained that the bottle once travelled to Japan as well, as the decoration wouldn't have been enough for the owner at the time. "Whether it was taken to Japan or found its way there by some other means, it was embellished with the decoration you see in Japan," he shared.

He added that the bottle probably dated from the 18th century, and it went to Japan in the 19th century, where it got "soapstone, hard stone, lapis lazuli, lacquer, and even some seed pearls".  "On the side here, it was given this very, very beautiful figural scene with these cherry blossom trees, a little child bringing some Lingzhi fungus. It is a very lucky symbol to have on the bottle," Cervantes added. 

Screenshot showing Cervantes pointing out the details (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing Cervantes pointing out the details (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Before coming to the appraisal, the expert asked the guest if she had any idea of its value. "I've never had it appraised, and no sense of the value or even what was paid for it initially," she shared. Cervantes then added that the snuff bottle market was strong at the time, and if the item were to come up for auction, a "conservative and reasonable" estimate would be of $4000 to $6000. "You're kidding! Oh my gosh!" the guest said in response to the appraisal. 

In the end, the guest told Cervantes that she had absolutely no idea that the tiny bottle was worth so much.

More on Market Realist: 

'Antiques Roadshow' guest used a $15 sculpture as doorstop, then she found out its real value

'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of watch she bought for $100

Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'The Price Is Right' fans react to season 54's new game 'Lion's Share' — and not everyone's happy
PRICE IS RIGHT
'The Price Is Right' fans react to season 54's new game 'Lion's Share' — and not everyone's happy
The 54th season of the show has begun with a brand-new game, but fans fear it could be rigged.
12 hours ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘you’re kidding’ after hearing the value of her family heirloom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘you’re kidding’ after hearing the value of her family heirloom
The guest had absolutely no idea that the Ching Dynasty snuff bottle could be worth so much.
13 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest gets $200,000 offer for jewelry from Corey Harrison — but still turns it down
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest gets $200,000 offer for jewelry from Corey Harrison — but still turns it down
While Corey Harrison tried his best, the seller had other plans and stuck to it.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward as contestant flirts and calls him 'darling'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward as contestant flirts and calls him 'darling'
Harvey warned the contestant that she may be in a situation she can't handle.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest used a $15 sculpture as doorstop, then she found out its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest used a $15 sculpture as doorstop, then she found out its real value
In the end, the expert adviced the guest to put the item on a pedestal for the future.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on an extra $40,000 by a second — fans say 'that hurts'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on an extra $40,000 by a second — fans say 'that hurts'
Fans debated if the player got the correct answer in time, or if the judges the right call
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts DC Young Fly for his confusing baseball answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts DC Young Fly for his confusing baseball answer
While the comedian/host's answers were barely intelligible, Harvey didn't miss a beat to roast him.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls player's wild answer 'the best he has heard in 13 years'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls player's wild answer 'the best he has heard in 13 years'
When a player expressed her desires for Harvey, the host was more than happy.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $100,000 for his Babe Ruth memorabilia — then the expert showed up
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $100,000 for his Babe Ruth memorabilia — then the expert showed up
While the seller was confident that his items were 100% authentic, Rick Harrison wasn't so sure.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets offended yet again over harsh answers about bald men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets offended yet again over harsh answers about bald men
While some players made the host feel good, others were not so nice to him.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives fist bumps to husbands as he could relate to their answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives fist bumps to husbands as he could relate to their answers
It seemed like Harvey knew what the consequences of "telling your wife to shut up" are.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of watch she bought for $100
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of watch she bought for $100
The guest was astonished to learn that his father's $100 watch was worth thousands of dollars.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers felt bad for contestant who lost a Mercedes because of a tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers felt bad for contestant who lost a Mercedes because of a tough puzzle
Nevertheless, the contestant Christine Seminerio walked home with nearly $40,000.
7 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant shares her emotional BTS experience after making it to the show
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant shares her emotional BTS experience after making it to the show
Kristen VanBlargan who appeared on the show in March, shared the details in her blog.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was left 'speechless' after his massive $100,000 bonus round win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was left 'speechless' after his massive $100,000 bonus round win
The contestant, Cory Earp, won more than $126,000 after getting a scolding from Ryan Seacrest.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the things players want to do to cheating husbands
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the things players want to do to cheating husbands
The answers ranged from stupid to highly supportive on the show but few made it to the board.
Sep 22, 2025
'Jeopardy!' fans slam contestants as they failed to recognize an iconic Hollywood actor
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans slam contestants as they failed to recognize an iconic Hollywood actor
Fans were furious after all three contestants failed to recognize the actor who voiced Darth Vader.
Sep 22, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left with just two letters to solve puzzle misses out on $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left with just two letters to solve puzzle misses out on $55,000
The player, Miguel Martinez got unlucky with the letters he picked and lost out on a massive win.
Sep 22, 2025
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison negotiates deal to buy 100,000-year-old item for $1,700
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison negotiates deal to buy 100,000-year-old item for $1,700
The pawn boss managed to get a bargain on the incredible fossil as well.
Sep 22, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after hearing the value of her father-in-law's guitar
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after hearing the value of her father-in-law's guitar
The owner of a decades old Martin D-18 guitar couldn't believe it was worth five figures.
Sep 21, 2025