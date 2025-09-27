ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest used a $15 sculpture as doorstop, then she found out its real value

In the end, the expert adviced the guest to put the item on a pedestal for the future.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the expert, and the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the expert, and the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Trash has often turned out to be treasure on "Antiques Roadshow," once garage sale finds or absolute junk caught an expert's eye. On one such occasion, a young guest lugged in a bronze statue that had been used as a doorstop in her family for years. While the $15 garage sale find wasn't appreciated a lot by the guest, the show's expert, Ernest DuMouchelle, told her that it was a rather rare Pierre-Eugène-Emile Hébert Bronze sculpture. He revealed that it was worth about $8,000, which is why she should keep it on a pedestal in the future. 

Screenshots showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode, the young guest told the expert that the item was originally picked up by her grandmother, who happened to like its aesthetics. "She got it either at a flea market or at a garage sale. That's where she gets almost everything. She got it for $15-$20 probably, and she got it because my sister, Porsche, my dad, and I all like Greek and Roman mythology, and she just saw it, and that's pretty much the only reason she got it," she shared.

DuMouchelle then asked her if she knew anything about the maker of the piece, and the guest added that they looked up Emile Hébert after looking at the signature on the item, but they couldn't find much. "Well, one of the problems that you had when you were looking him up was that his first name is Pierre. So you had to know that this signature, which is here, Emile Hébert, is actually Pierre Emile," the expert said, taking over. He added that the maker is a well-listed artist, known for his Neoclassical art.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Coming to the item, DuMouchelle noted that the construction of the statue was unique as well. "What I like about the piece is that first of all it's bronze, and it has the gold doré inlays on it, which are very, very nice," he said. He further added that it was dated 1867, and the foundry mark for the company that cast the statue for the artist said, "GS," and it was a gold medal winner. "So this actually won a prize at the Salon in Paris in 1867," DuMouchelle shared.

Screenshot showing the details of the 1867 Pierre-Eugène-Emile Hébert Bronze statue (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the details of the 1867 Pierre-Eugène-Emile Hébert Bronze statue (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow)

"You should take it to a professional and have him try to clean it for you," the expert said before coming to the appraisal. Noting the provenance of the item and the popularity of the artist, DuMouchelle estimated that the item could easily bring  $4,000 to $6,000 at auction. The number took the guest's breath away as she made a shocking revelation. "Oh, my gosh! That's a doorstop!" she said, leaving the expert astonished.

After DuMouchelle confirmed that the guest said, "Doorstop," he pleaded with the guest to be more careful in the future. "Well, you'd better put it up on a pedestal now," he said in the end.

More on Market Realist: 

'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of watch she bought for $100

'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after hearing the value of her father-in-law's guitar

'Antiques Roadshow' guest who brought a tortoise sculpture gets a life-changing appraisal

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward as contestant flirts and calls him 'darling'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward as contestant flirts and calls him 'darling'
Harvey warned the contestant that she may be in a situation she can't handle.
5 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest used a $15 sculpture as doorstop, then she found out its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest used a $15 sculpture as doorstop, then she found out its real value
In the end, the expert adviced the guest to put the item on a pedestal for the future.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on an extra $40,000 by a second — fans say 'that hurts'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on an extra $40,000 by a second — fans say 'that hurts'
Fans debated if the player got the correct answer in time, or if the judges the right call
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts DC Young Fly for his confusing baseball answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts DC Young Fly for his confusing baseball answer
While the comedian/host's answers were barely intelligible, Harvey didn't miss a beat to roast him.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls player's wild answer 'the best he has heard in 13 years'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls player's wild answer 'the best he has heard in 13 years'
When a player expressed her desires for Harvey, the host was more than happy.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $100,000 for his Babe Ruth memorabilia — then the expert showed up
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $100,000 for his Babe Ruth memorabilia — then the expert showed up
While the seller was confident that his items were 100% authentic, Rick Harrison wasn't so sure.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets offended yet again over harsh answers about bald men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets offended yet again over harsh answers about bald men
While some players made the host feel good, others were not so nice to him.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives fist bumps to husbands as he could relate to their answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives fist bumps to husbands as he could relate to their answers
It seemed like Harvey knew what the consequences of "telling your wife to shut up" are.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of watch she bought for $100
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of watch she bought for $100
The guest was astonished to learn that his father's $100 watch was worth thousands of dollars.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers felt bad for contestant who lost a Mercedes because of a tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers felt bad for contestant who lost a Mercedes because of a tough puzzle
Nevertheless, the contestant Christine Seminerio walked home with nearly $40,000.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant shares her emotional BTS experience after making it to the show
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant shares her emotional BTS experience after making it to the show
Kristen VanBlargan who appeared on the show in March, shared the details in her blog.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was left 'speechless' after his massive $100,000 bonus round win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was left 'speechless' after his massive $100,000 bonus round win
The contestant, Cory Earp, won more than $126,000 after getting a scolding from Ryan Seacrest.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the things players want to do to cheating husbands
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the things players want to do to cheating husbands
The answers ranged from stupid to highly supportive on the show but few made it to the board.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy!' fans slam contestants as they failed to recognize an iconic Hollywood actor
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans slam contestants as they failed to recognize an iconic Hollywood actor
Fans were furious after all three contestants failed to recognize the actor who voiced Darth Vader.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left with just two letters to solve puzzle misses out on $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left with just two letters to solve puzzle misses out on $55,000
The player, Miguel Martinez got unlucky with the letters he picked and lost out on a massive win.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison negotiates deal to buy 100,000-year-old item for $1,700
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison negotiates deal to buy 100,000-year-old item for $1,700
The pawn boss managed to get a bargain on the incredible fossil as well.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after hearing the value of her father-in-law's guitar
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after hearing the value of her father-in-law's guitar
The owner of a decades old Martin D-18 guitar couldn't believe it was worth five figures.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fumbles easy puzzle worth $40,000 — fans call it a 'brutal' loss
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fumbles easy puzzle worth $40,000 — fans call it a 'brutal' loss
The player, Kathryn McWhorter, made it to the finale with a tiny margin after fighting hard.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after hearing what players think 'love smells like'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after hearing what players think 'love smells like'
Harvey couldn't believe the answers the contestants came up with while thinking out of the box.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' seller gets $14,000 offer for vintage guitar from Chumlee — it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller gets $14,000 offer for vintage guitar from Chumlee — it still wasn't enough
While Chumlee tried his best to make a deal, the owner of the 1962 Fender Jaguar had a problem.
6 days ago