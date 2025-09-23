ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of watch she bought for $100

The guest was astonished to learn that his father's $100 watch was worth thousands of dollars.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the expert, the watch, and the guest on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Fascinating timepieces have been some of the most popular items on "Antiques Roadshow," but only a few have managed to amaze experts the way they catch the attention of the fans. One such item was a  1938 Longines Aviator's Watch, which was picked up by the guest's father at a pawn shop for no more than $100. Thus, when the show's expert, Craig Evan Small, explained to the guest how significant the item was and that it was worth about $12,000, he was pleasantly surprised.

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
"He had a great love for watches and clocks for all his life. He used to occasionally go to a pawnshop to see what was available, and he picked this up at a pawnshop on Third Avenue," the guest told Small. He added that the watch was bought about 30 years ago and that it was an aviator watch designed by Charles Lindbergh, a pilot who worked with Longines to make an aviator's watch after he flew across the Atlantic.

The appraiser took over to explain some of the details and the unique features of the watch. "Well, in the 1930s, when this watch was made and used, there was no pressurization in planes. So you would wear them on the outside of a jacket. It was cold," he shared. He went on to explain that pilots used to wear these watches on their upper arms inside layers of clothing.

Screenshot showing the details of the watch (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
"Most of the time, these came with big straps. They would put it here or over here [on the upper arm or forearm] so you could look at it as you were flying. They did make a few different versions of this watch. This is probably the most valuable version," Small added. He further explained that the watch was the largest version ever made, and it was used strictly for flight. He told the guest that it was made in the 1930s till the war years around the 1940s. Before coming to the appraisal, he asked the guest if he knew how much the watch cost 30 years ago. "He paid no more than $100, about 30 years ago," the guest said in response.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the watch (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
"A watch like this on the retail market today probably would run around $12,000. It's a pretty rare watch," Small told the guest, leaving him in shock. "Really?" the guest exclaimed, "There aren't many of them around. This is one of the first ones I've seen in the last five or ten years. It's really a great pleasure to have this great watch here," the expert added.

In the end, the guest thanked the appraiser for the estimate, saying his father would be happy. "When I started in business, everything was the size of a quarter, and now it's come full circle. Big watches are really, really in," Small said in the end.

