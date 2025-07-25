ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' expert values chessboard at $600 but predicts it won't turn up in an auction

Despite saying that the item was worth a small fortune, the expert was confident about its future.
PUBLISHED 14 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing the guests, and the expert, Ronnie Archman with the mechanical chess board (Cover image source: Dailymotion/BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the guests, and the expert, Ronnie Archman with the mechanical chess board (Cover image source: Dailymotion/BBC Antiques Roadshow)

While the experts on "Antiques Roadshow" are famous for delivering big appraisals, sometimes they make bold predictions too. That's exactly what veteran appraiser Ronnie Archer-Morgan did when he evaluated a mechanical chessboard he believed was worth a small fortune. After appraising it at £500 (~$676), he quickly predicted that it would never go up for auction. And as it turns out, he was right.

Screenshot showing the mechanical pieces of the chess board (Image source: Dailymotion/BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the mechanical pieces of the chess board (Image source: Dailymotion/BBC Antiques Roadshow)

In the episode from 2022, a mother-son duo brought the custom chessboard to the show. The owner explained that it was made by her father decades ago, using mechanical parts and bolts. "My father was a flight engineer flying Sunderland flight boats from Pembrokeshire dock, and in his downtime, he modelled this chess set out of nuts and bolts and spare parts from—dare I say—the engineer's store. And he played with it in wartime, and we've played with it as children, and my son now plays with it, so it's survived the test of time, and we've still got all the pieces," she shared with Archer-Morgan. 

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the item (Image source: Dailymotion/BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the item (Image source: Dailymotion/BBC Antiques Roadshow)

The expert then asked her to explain why her grandfather had chosen to handcraft the board out of spare parts. She shared that the Air Force veteran had a habit of never buying anything that he could build himself. "I think this kept them entertained. Chess can take a long time, but also making it would have taken up some of his downtime as well," she said. 

Impressed by the ingenuity, Archer-Morgan told the guest that he loved the item. Examining the construction of the board and the pieces, he made a note of the various items that were cut and molded. "This looks like a spark plug or something, and he's just sawn the turrets of the castle in there. I don't know where he got these balls to put on the end there, but he's obviously sawed these balls, and he's cut this ball to make the Bishop like that. I mean, it really is clever," he said. 

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: Dailymotion/BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: Dailymotion/BBC Antiques Roadshow)

The expert then asked the guest about the medals and the documentation she had brought. "This is the Atlantic star medal, which he was given for flying the missions against the U-boats. He didn't like to talk about it too much, so I can't really tell you too much about that," she explained. Archer-Morgan then added that men like her grandfather were extremely brave as they fought fiercely in the war. 

Before coming to the appraisal, the expert asked the audience if they found the item fascinating. "To some people it might look scruffy, I don't know, what you guys think?" he asked. When the crowd responded positively, saying they loved it, Archer-Morgan was relieved. "With the story, with that connection with the flying boats, I think someone would give £500 for that if it ever came up for auction," he said before quickly adding, "...which it won't."

 

While the prediction was bold, it proved to be accurate. In her interview, the guest confirmed that they had no intention of selling the chessboard and planned to pass it down through the family.

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy cannoli' after expert revealed the value of his rusty signboard

'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers her mouth in disbelief after mom's $200 painting gets appraised

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, oh my' after hearing the value of her dad's sculpture

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' expert values chessboard at $600 but predicts it won't turn up in an auction
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert values chessboard at $600 but predicts it won't turn up in an auction
Despite saying that the item was worth a small fortune, the expert was confident about its future.
14 minutes ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Miami Heat ring for $9,000 — but fans question the tough bargain
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Miami Heat ring for $9,000 — but fans question the tough bargain
Harrison almost blew the deal for the gold & diamond encrusted ring over $3,000.
22 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner gives up 5% equity just to avoid partnership with Kevin O'Leary
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner gives up 5% equity just to avoid partnership with Kevin O'Leary
Insulted by her refusal to partner up, Kevin O'Leary told Lori Greiner, 'Do not screw with Mr Wonderful...'
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings shuts down fan who questioned a clue — says 'buy a dictionary'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings shuts down fan who questioned a clue — says 'buy a dictionary'
The witty host reminded everyone that he’s never afraid to deliver the perfect clap back.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper calls out the store for asking her to pay to use self-checkout: 'I’m not paying...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper calls out the store for asking her to pay to use self-checkout: 'I’m not paying...'
TikToker Madilynn Cameron alleged she was asked her to get a membership to use the self checkout facility at Walmart.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, good heavens' after hearing the value of his toy train set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, good heavens' after hearing the value of his toy train set
The toy train set from the Lionel company turned out to be a invaluable treasure.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across a mummified falcon and it's worth a huge fortune
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across a mummified falcon and it's worth a huge fortune
The pawn shop boss, Rick Harrison wasted no time to get the mummy authenticated.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert holds guest's hand after she's shaken by the appraisal of royal jewelry
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert holds guest's hand after she's shaken by the appraisal of royal jewelry
The elderly guest was visibly shaken to learn the value of her prized family heirloom.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant explains what happened behind the scenes after he won $86,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant explains what happened behind the scenes after he won $86,000
In an Instagram post, Drew Goldfarb got candid about his big win, friends he made along the way, and things he learnt.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings curses after accidentally revealing an answer in wild TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings curses after accidentally revealing an answer in wild TV moment
Ken Jennings accidentally let a curse slip and spoiled a clue — and the goof-up made it to air unedited.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm amazed' after hearing the value of his 'disgusting' car boot find
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm amazed' after hearing the value of his 'disgusting' car boot find
The expert admitted that the item wasn't the most appealing thing to appraise.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of a sculpture dug up from his garden
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of a sculpture dug up from his garden
'Dad had a good day digging,' expert Christian Beadman told the guest after revealing the value of the sculpture.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, oh my' after hearing the value of her dad's sculpture
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, oh my' after hearing the value of her dad's sculpture
The guest brought in a rare Alexander Calder sculpture, but she wasn't prepared for the jaw-dropping appraisal.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to seal a $500,000 deal — even after he backed out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to seal a $500,000 deal — even after he backed out
Cuban, who initially refused to make an offer, jumped back into the competition.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers her mouth in disbelief after mom's $200 painting gets appraised
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers her mouth in disbelief after mom's $200 painting gets appraised
'I've been begging her for this picture ever since I've seen it,' the guest said, recalling how she fell in love it.
3 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant lands on million-dollar wedge — then loses it all in the final moments
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant lands on million-dollar wedge — then loses it all in the final moments
With a $1 million prize on the line, Cindy Koenig fell short on a puzzle that many fans felt was quite solvable.
4 days ago
Mark Cuban grabs a $1 million 'Shark Tank' deal just when it seemed like Lori Greiner had it locked
SHARK TANK
Mark Cuban grabs a $1 million 'Shark Tank' deal just when it seemed like Lori Greiner had it locked
'You blow me away, you're so impressive,' Lori Greiner told the founders, but still lost to Mark Cuban in a bidding war.
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant loses $40,000 in confusing bonus round — fans blame 'nasty' puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant loses $40,000 in confusing bonus round — fans blame 'nasty' puzzle
Harris still walked away with a good amount of money and a vacation after the game.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' crowd lets out a huge gasp after expert revealed the value of a rare revolver
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' crowd lets out a huge gasp after expert revealed the value of a rare revolver
'I have to say that I haven't seen very many of these,' expert Bill Harriman said, before revealing its potential value.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $10,000 for coin linked to the Titanic — but the deal sank
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $10,000 for coin linked to the Titanic — but the deal sank
This coin survived the Titanic, but it was too expensive for Rick Harrison to bag.
5 days ago