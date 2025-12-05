'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak

"I hope the bonus round wins tomorrow so that we have 3-5 this week," a fan reacted.

"Wheel of Fortune" fans have disappointed fans in the past with their terrible choice of letters and failure to solve easy puzzles. Things don't seem to be getting any more cheerful during the holiday season, as a contestant lost out on a big prize in the bonus round. The contestant was named Carrie Daks, who reached the Bonus Round with a total of $23,931 and a luxurious trip to the Bahamas already added to her winnings.

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Carrie Daks on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

Daks lost $40,000 in the final round of the show after putting up an impressive performance in the previous rounds. She had surpassed her competitors in two games, before proceeding.

Jacob husband of contestant Carrie Daks on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

In Round 3, Daks won $2,400 by solving the puzzle "The North Pole Vault". In Round 4, during the Prize Puzzle, Daks won a Disney Wish cruise to the Bahamas valued at $13,171 by solving "Nothing But Sunshine," bringing her total winnings to $19,921. During the Final Spin, Cooper solved "Happy Carolers," winning $5,950. Her final winnings had reached $23,931.

Vanna White and contestant Carrie Daks on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Daks proceeded to the Bonus Round by emerging as the clear winner. "So you won a stack of CDs in your first radio contest? And now $23,921. Here at Wheel Amazing Keep the streak alive, right?" host Ryan Seacrest congratulated Daks on her fiery performance. However, he also speculated whether she would walk away with the final prize. The contestant then introduced her husband, Jacob, as the love of her life to Seacrest. "He's been with me for 18 years, and we have three beautiful little girls together. Finley, Jessa, and Hailyn," she said. Daks chose the category "Phrase" and got the traditional R, S, T, L, N, and E on the puzzle board. She then went with three consonants. First. H, D M, and then the vowel A. The puzzle board then looked _,_,E,R,L_,A,M,_,_,T_,_,_,S. It looked like a tough guess.

Vanna White and contestant Carrie Daks on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

With the ten seconds ticking off, Daks looked very nervous as she tried to solve the puzzle. In the end, her winning streak took a hit, and she lost. Host Vanna White disclosed the answer as "Overly Ambitious." Daks's total winnings for the night were $23,921. However, she couldn't collect the $40,000 from the Bonus Round. "Hey, hey, you got $23,921," Seacrest tried to cheer her. The audience reacted to Daks' failure in the comments, "Failed to be OVERLY AMBITIOUS in this puzzle!!!!" @michaelandrewdcguevarra wrote on YouTube.

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Carrie Daks on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"She wasn't overly ambitious to crack this puzzle, but she still had so good night with 20k in winnings," @Animegamespublishing pointed out. "I hope the bonus round wins tomorrow so that we have 3-5 this week," @MarvinRodavia-x4l wrote. "Got the Ambitious, not OVERLY....," @robertclimate1563 lamented.

You can watch the disappointing moments here.

